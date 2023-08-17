Belfast City Airport Ranked Most Punctual Airport Among UK Airports

Belfast City Airport has been ranked most punctual airport among a survey of UK airports.

The performance covers the first quarter of this year.

The study found that passengers using Belfast City Airport experienced the shortest average delay times. The next best were Southampton Airport and London City Airport.

It’s the latest accolade for Northern Irish airports, with City of Derry Airport recently ranking best in a UK passenger poll, measuring customer satisfaction levels, and Belfast International Airport ranking 5th best in the same poll.

Matthew Hall, Chief Executive at Belfast City Airport said:

“We are committed to delivering an excellent passenger experience for the millions of people that travel through our airport every year and it is fantastic news that we have been named, once again, as the UK’s most punctual airport.

“This achievement is testament to our team’s dedication to going above and beyond, consistently surpassing expectations to ensure our passengers enjoy a seamless and pleasant travel experience.

“This is further enhanced by our outstanding location, only five minutes from Belfast City Centre, and our speedy security times, which stand at an average of six minutes.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional customer service as we welcome more holiday makers during the summer months and beyond.”

This recent success follows the news that Belfast City Airport was Northern Ireland’s most punctual airport throughout 2022.