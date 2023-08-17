Tourism Ireland Welcomes Aer Lingus US Route Expansion

Tourism Ireland has warmly welcomed Aer Lingus’ announcement of a new flight from Denver to Dublin and the reinstatement of its Minneapolis-St Paul to Dublin service.

The Denver to Dublin route will commence on 17 May next year and will operate four-times weekly. The Minneapolis-St Paul to Dublin service will resume on 29 April 2024, initially operating four times per week, before increasing to a daily service from October next year. The addition of these transatlantic services is good news and will certainly help boost tourism from the United States to Ireland in 2024 and beyond.

Welcoming the announcement, Siobhan McManamy, Interim Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “Today’s announcement by Aer Lingus is really good news for tourism from the all-important US market to Ireland. As an island destination, we know there’s a proven direct correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers, so this new flight will certainly help boost visitor numbers from the United States in 2024 and beyond. Tourism Ireland is committed to working with Aer Lingus, Dublin Airport and our other key partners, to drive demand for these transatlantic flights, and all other services to Ireland, and help maintain our vital network of routes and services.

“The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion for the economy.”