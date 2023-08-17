IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches Midscale Hotel Brand ‘Garner’

IHG Hotels & Resorts – which owns the InterContinental and Holiday Inn chains – has launched a new “mid-scale” hotel brand, Garner.

IHG said the new brand comes with a promise to deliver “easy going stays that get you on your way”.

The group said Garner is designed for value-driven travellers of all ages who want a reliable and relaxed experience. The brand will offer an “affordable price point alongside the things that guests value most, such as a convenient location, a sound night’s sleep, and a great, complimentary hot breakfast – all at a quality and price that’s currently hard to find in the market.”

According to IHG: “The brand will be the leading choice for guests wanting great value stays at high-quality properties, and for owners seeking higher returns in the midscale segment.”

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said:“Garner is another exciting step forward in the transformation of our brand portfolio, bringing to the midscale market a brand we know owners and guests want from IHG. Owners are attracted to the benefits of IHG’s global scale, strong enterprise, technology platforms and leading IHG One Rewards programme, supported by our proven success in developing, launching and growing brands. We have already received more than 100 definitive expressions of interest in Garner, which demonstrates the strong potential in the segment.”

Many owners have expressed their desire to work with a high-quality conversion brand at a lower price point, and IHG has developed Garner based on their feedback and insight.

IHG said that, in addition to the benefit of accessing IHG’s global sales organisation, strong low-cost distribution systems and lower procurement costs, owners will value the brand’s flexible approach to conversions.

IHG will work with each owner and property site to evaluate the level of renovation required, while still providing Garner’s brand-defining hallmarks and experience.

Jen Gribble, SVP, Global Marketing Mainstream Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Garner will give owners and guests what they’ve been missing in the midscale space. We’ve designed this brand to deliver on what’s expected – a great night’s sleep in a clean, comfortable space, with a breakfast worth getting up for. But how we deliver it will be different – from the warm and welcoming team to the lobby décor, our style is refreshingly approachable which appeals to all types of guests.”