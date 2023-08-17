Variety Cruises Adds Seychelles Factsheets to ITTN’s Travel Directory

Variety Cruises has been offering small-boat adventures since 1949 and has recently dipped its toes into the Irish market.

Variety’s mission is to create a better world at sea and to provide 7-day life enriching experiences and with a fleet of 8 small motor yachts and motor sails (max capacity of 72 people), it can offer your customers an intimate and unique experience with some of the world’s most enticing destinations.

As a Premium Member of ITTN’s Travel Directory, Variety Cruises has provided Irish agents with a 25-minute pre-recorded webinar to learn more about the company’s fleet and destinations, as well as private charters for those larger groups and corporate incentives.

Also available are the recently uploaded fact sheets about Variety’s 3, 4 and 7-night Seychelles cruises as well as offers and videos to download and share with your customers, not to mention the very important trade contact information for UK & Ireland Sales Manager, Jenny May.

You can locate the Variety Cruise’s Travel Directory folder here: https://thetraveldirectory.ittn.ie/AJGE9xmFbGXOK9id