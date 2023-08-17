Afternoon Tea & Agent Incentives with H10, Palladium & Hotel Jardín Tecina

ITTN’s Shane Cullen attended Afternoon Tea in the plush surrounds of Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links looking over Lambay Island and Ireland’s Eye. Hosts for the afternoon were H10 Hotels, the Palladium Hotel Group and Hotel Jardin Tecina. The event was well attended by travel agents and follows the group’s first event in Tipperary on Tuesday.

Congratulations to both Michelle McManus (Best4Travel) who won the H10 Hamper packed with Rituals goodies (which you will also find as the amenities in City Superior H10 Hotels) and Paula Cross (Platinum Travel) who won a place on a Palladium Hotel Group fam trip!

H10 Hotels

H10 Hotels is a world-renowned hospitality brand that epitomizes luxury, comfort, and exceptional service. Scott Harman (Sales Promotion Manager UK & Ireland, H10 Hotels) spoke to Shane Cullen who reminded agents to join their dedicated UK & Ireland agent Facebook group which gives all the updates on H10 news, access to Scott and also access to their agent rates.

Scott explained how they are in the process of launching “H10 Pro which will be a new way for agents to not only book through the trade but also to book through us and equally by coming directly to us, building a relationship with us”. The H10 Pro will provide incentives to entice agents so sign up and stay tuned!

Scott explained the Irish and UK market is H10 Hotels’ largest market and this event is to show “support and give back” to the Irish travel trade.

Today, H10 Hotels has 66 hotels in 23 destinations, with more than 16,000 rooms, the majority of which it owns. From vibrant city centres to serene beachfront, H10 Hotels offers a diverse range of accommodations with mostly 5-star and 4-star properties.

They have an incredible 190 restaurants and 35 SPAs. This hotel group has over 30 locations across mainland Spain, 15 of which are in Barcelona and a further 6 in the Salou – Cambrils region. They have a further 19 across the Canary Islands and two in Majorca.

Their range spreads further with hotels in Venice, Rome, Berlin and London plus 7 properties across Mexico and the Caribbean. There are more on the horizon as the group continues its expansion.

Palladium Hotel Group

The Palladium Hotel Group has an extensive portfolio of hotel brands with over 15 city and beach destinations and +12k rooms around the world. These include Hard Rock Hotels in Ibiza, Marbella and Tenerife, the Grand Palladium, Palladium and Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa, Bless Collection, Ayre Hoteles, Only You Hotels and TRS Hotels.

Shane Cullen spoke with Joanne Peters (Senior Business Development Manager UK & Ireland – Palladium Hotel Group) who shared details on Palladium Pro – a way for agents to book any of their extensive hotels directly with the hotel group. Agents can sign up to get access to all of the Palladium Hotel Group room categories. Agents are able to receive net rates as well as access to room types that may not be available via tour operators.

Joanne added, that linked with Palladium Pro is Palladium Connect which is a loyalty programme. An agent can log any bookings that they have made (regardless of how they have made them) & get credit for that booking. Agents can earn more credit by completing learning courses. All of these activities accumulate to a total which can be used against agent rates within the hotel group. In other words, train up on the product and earn discounts on your holiday. And as any of us who have worked as travel agents know, time not spent booking others’ holidays is time spent planning your own!

When asked what were the strong sellers in the Irish market, Joanne explained their three Hard Rock Hotels are very popular (Palladium has the European licence to operate Hard Rock Hotels with locations in Ibiza, Marbella and Tenerife).

A link to their travel agent portal is here – https://pro.palladiumhotelgroup.com/en/.

Hotel Jardín Tecina & Tecina Golf

Hotel Jardín Tecina is a hidden paradise nestled on the tranquil island of La Gomera, the second smallest island of the Canary Archipelago, just south of Tenerife. La Gomera is a Biosphere Reserve and is viewed as one of the largest natural paradises in Europe. https://www.jardin-tecina.com/en/eco-finca/.

Hotel Jardín Tecina is situated amidst lush gardens and boasts stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, this hotel offers a tranquil and picturesque retreat for travellers seeking natural beauty. The hotel features a blend of traditional Canarian architecture and modern amenities with various accommodations, including rooms, suites, and villas. The resort provides an array of amenities, including multiple pools, restaurants, bars, a spa, sports facilities, and access to a beautiful beach. Its serene surroundings and exceptional service make Hotel Jardín Tecina a popular choice for those looking to unwind and enjoy a peaceful getaway in a stunning island setting with Lawrence Peachey (UK & Ireland Representative – Hotel Jardin Tecina & Tecina Golf) sharing that many a celebrity has passed through its doors.

Lawrence shared with Shane, for guests looking for that wow factor, his top recommendation is a dining experience called “Cave for 2” which looks far more impressive and romantic than it sounds. The food is lowered down to the diners so they are not interrupted during the experience.

This hotel doesn’t just give a nod to sustainability, it is fully committed to the planet. Lawrence shares that they even grow their own fruit and vegetables. The hotel has a 100% organic garden, based on the principles of permaculture – agricultural design based on the patterns and characteristics of the natural ecosystem. Find out more about this passionate initiative at https://www.jardin-tecina.com/en/eco-finca/.

Browse this beauty at https://www.jardin-tecina.com/en/.