Supplier Spotlight: Wideroe – Gateway to the Fjords

Bergen, a picturesque city nestled on Norway’s southwestern coast is filled with stunning fjords, colourful buildings, and rich history.

An international city with small- town charm and atmosphere and a World Heritage City, it has captured the hearts of travellers from all around the world.

Bergen is the perfect starting point for exploring Norway, and a HUB for connecting flights to other destinations in Western-, Southern- and Northern Norway.

Fly direct to Bergen from Dublin Airport with Widerøe.

This is a city with something for everyone, from outdoor activities like hiking or kayaking, cultural sites, food, shopping, festivals or night life.

Reasons to visit Bergen

Mesmerising natural beauty

One of the main reasons to visit Bergen is its unparalleled natural beauty. Surrounded by seven mountains and fjords, the city offers breath-taking views and hiking opportunities for nature enthusiasts. Hikers can explore Mount Fløyen or Mount Ulriken to witness panoramic views of the city.

Gateway to the Fjords

Bergen is the gateway to the Fjords and the very start of your client’s Norwegian adventure. The famous Trolltunga in Hardanger (picture), Sognefjord and Nærøyfjord Fjords are a testament to Norway’s awe-inspiring landscapes.

A rich culture

Bergen boasts a vibrant cultural scene with numerous museums and galleries to explore. The Bergenhus Fortress, dating back to the 13th century, is a must-visit to learn about the city’s past. The Hanseatic Museum provides insight into the city’s trading history, while the KODE Art Museums offer a diverse collection of Norwegian and international art.

Delicious culinary delights

Bergen is the only city in Norway with a status as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. The city’s coastal location boasts the freshest seafood, including traditional dishes like “rakfisk” and “klippfisk.” Additionally, local markets like the Fish Market (Fisketorget) showcase an array of seafood, fruits, and vegetables.

Bergen by seasons

Spring

Spring in Bergen is a magical time when the city awakens from its winter slumber. As the snow melts, the landscapes come alive with vibrant colours and blooming flowers. The cherry blossoms add a touch of charm to the city’s parks, making it a great time for leisurely strolls. May 17th is a day of pride and celebration for the people of Norway as they commemorate Constitution Day, also known as “Syttende Mai” in Norwegian. Bergen stands out as a vibrant and lively destination to experience the essence of this special day. Local schoolchildren, dressed in traditional Norwegian costumes, lead the way, waving flags and singing patriotic songs. The city centre is filled with a sea of red, white, and blue as people proudly display their national pride. Visitors are encouraged to join in the celebrations and parades.

Summer

Summer is the peak tourist season in Bergen. The city experiences long daylight hours, allowing visitors to make the most of their time exploring the scenic landscapes. Gamlehaugen, the royal stunning villa is surrounded by beautiful, landscaped gardens and is open to the public during the summer months. The annual “Open Castle Day” offers a rare opportunity to explore the interior of the residence.

There is a vibrant summer festival scene in Bergen, which includes music, arts, and cultural events. The Bergenfest festival is held at Bergenhus Fortress, one of the oldest castles in Norway, attracts musicians and fans from all over the world. We like to think the old kings from 750 years ago would appreciate the fortress being used for this purpose! The 3/4/7-Mountains Hike is an annual major hiking event in Norway. Up to 9,000 participants come from Europe and further afield to take part in this one-day organised hike over the 3/4/7- mountain tops of Bergen.

Autumn

Autumn in Bergen offers a spectacular display of colours as the leaves turn golden, red, and orange. It’s an ideal time for travellers who prefer fewer crowds and want to experience the city’s beauty in a more relaxed setting. Visitors can take advantage of the stunning autumn colours by going on hikes in the nearby mountains.

If you’re visiting in September, don’t miss the Bergen International Film Festival (BIFF). This annual event features a diverse selection of films from around the world, attracting both filmmakers and enthusiasts.

Winter

Bergen’s winter transforms the city into a winter wonderland, making it a magical destination at Christmas. Visitors can explore the Christmas markets, such as the Pepperkakebyen (Gingerbread City) and Julebyen (Christmas Village), which commence from the 25th of November or take a scenic train ride on the Flåm Railway. Additionally, if lucky, there is an opportunity to get a glimpse of the spectacular Northern Lights by taking a flight north to Tromsø or Bodø.

Regardless of the season, Bergen’s charm and breath-taking landscapes will leave a lasting impression on your clients. Each season offers unique experiences, making Bergen a destination worth exploring year-round.

How to get to Bergen

Bergen is only a 1 hour 45 minute flight direct from Dublin. Widerøe airline, based in Norway, is the largest regional airline in Scandinavia. It operates two weekly return flights on Thursday and Sunday direct from Dublin Airport.

The airline carries around 2.8 million passengers annually and flies to over 40 domestic and international destinations.

Widerøe has connection flights to many parts of Norway from their hub in Bergen, with several daily flights to the home of the Northern Lights and Midnight Sun in Tromsø, Norway’s capital of knowledge, Trondheim and Oil Capital of Norway, Stavanger.

Comfort on board

Embraer E190-E2 is the newest addition to the Widerøe’s fleet. With low fuel consumption and spacious cabins, this is the perfect plane for longer flights, such as Dublin to Bergen. The plane has 110 seats and passengers can pre-reserve seats on all Embraer E190-E2 flights. The front section of the cabin offers extra legroom seats.

If guests are traveling in Smart, Flex or Full Flex they can avail of one piece of checked baggage included in their ticket. Mini fares do not include any checked baggage. All passengers, two years and above, travelling in Smart, Flex or Full Flex, are allowed to bring one carry-on bag (55x40x20 cm) and one personal item (40x30x15 cm).

Service

Widerøe provides a wide range of drinks, snacks and meals for sale onboard. Complimentary tea and coffee are offered on flights operated by Widerøe’s largest airplanes. Pre-order meals can be added either during booking or in My Trips. Check out the menu here.

Entertainment Widerøe has a complimentary entertainment system on board offering movies, TV-shows, games, moving map, magazines, flight information and much more. Every seat is equipped with power outlets to charge phones.

How to book: Flights to Bergen can be booked online at Widerøe. Widerøe sales rep in Dublin is ASM Ireland, and the contact is Alan Sparling, [email protected]