Aer Lingus Unveils Exciting Additions: 2 New Direct Routes to the USA

In a significant announcement today, Aer Lingus has revealed its newest additions to the direct service lineup connecting Ireland and the USA. Making a triumphant return is the sought-after Minneapolis-St. Paul route, accompanied by an exciting debut of a direct service to the captivating city of Denver, Colorado, both taking off from Dublin as part of its summer 2024 programme.

The new additions will bring the total number of Aer Lingus routes operated between Ireland and North America to 18.

Flights to Minneapolis-St Paul commence on April 29th, 2024, increasing from four-times weekly to a daily year-round service from next October and will be served by their newest aircraft the A321XLR from Winter 2024. Dublin – Denver flights, which will also operate four times a week, will begin from May 17th, 2024.

Speaking at the launch of the new Aer Lingus transatlantic routes, Aer Lingus Chief Executive, Lynne Embleton said:

“With Dublin’s geographic position as the gateway to Europe, pre-clearance facilities at the airport and the strong, long established Irish American ties, Aer Lingus is ideally placed to connect people and places across the Atlantic.”

“Denver and Minneapolis-St Paul are significant business destinations within the US and the new Aer Lingus routes facilitate corporate links and connectivity between Europe and North America, through our Dublin Hub. Denver’s position as the ‘Gateway to the Rockies’ and its outdoor appeal, from world class skiing to hiking, opens up a whole new US experience to leisure travellers from Ireland and Europe.”

“This summer has been our biggest yet, with 2.25 million seats to North America and the successful addition of Cleveland, Ohio to our network. We are confident in our growth strategy and look forward to welcoming customers onboard these two new routes next year.’’