Club Travel Announces Acquisition of Neenan Travel

Club Travel has announced that it has acquired Neenan Travel.

Liam Lonergan, Owner of Club Travel commented:

“We are delighted to acquire Neenan Travel Limited. Breakaway and Neenan Travel are a great fit for us, and will join our other brands Abbey Travel, Budget Travel and Atlas Travel all of whom will continue to trade well under their own long established branding. It makes a lot of sense for similar business to share technology and administration costs and we are looking forward to working together with Alan’s excellent team to ensure the Breakaway and Neenan Travel brands prosper into the future.”

Colman Burke, Commercial Director of Club Travel, said it will be a case of ‘business as usual’ for all brands.

“There will be no changes to the ongoing operations of Breakaway and Neenan Travel who will operate ‘as is’ for the foreseeable future. There is a phased plan to merge the back-office systems and online technology over the coming year however, we do not expect it to have any impact on our mutual customers.”

Neenan Travel’s Alan Neenan commented:

“Neenan Travel was founded in 1968 by my father Con Neenan, and has under the ‘Breakaway’ brand been a key supplier to the Irish Travel Trade for Disneyland Paris for over 30 years.

“We also have a strong Corporate and Retail business from a longstanding and loyal customer base.

“Over the years, along with our exceptional team, we have forged some great relationships and friendships with our trade partners and customers. It is clear that these relationships are our most valuable asset, and it is our sincere intent to maintain and grow these into the future.

“While our business has continued to grow, it has become clear that aggressive growth can only be obtained through partnership.

“We sought out a partner with whom we could share technology costs and maximise the potential of the Breakaway brand, and Club Travel was the obvious choice.

“I will remain on but in a slightly different capacity, which allows me to focus more on my other software business.”