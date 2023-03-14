Kerry Company Becomes First Irish Firm to Receive International Climate Qualifying Standard for Aviation Sector

Kerry-based company PACE has become the first Irish company to receive an international climate qualifying standard for the aviation sector.

PACE – which is backed by Irish payments solutions company Fexco – is the only Irish company certified under the Pegasus Guidelines Qualifying Standard, which is the world’s first climate-aligned finance framework for the aviation sector.

PACE – which is Fexco’s sustainability division – is a digital platform driving carbon emissions analysis and strategy in the aviation sector by providing customers access to independent data on the entire global aircraft fleet.

The company translates this information to enable customer decision-making across multiple data points including financier, airline operator, and individual aircraft type. PACE’s clients include SMBC Aviation Capital and Aergo Capital.

“The Pegasus Guidelines provides a very thorough reporting standard, and we are delighted to be announced as a qualified data provider,” said Rob Neale, Chief Product Officer of PACE.

“We view this as a significant milestone in addressing the sustainability challenges of the sector. PACE is dedicated to supporting the Pegasus Guidelines with precise analytics and reporting, aiding the sector in aligning with the global shift towards environmental responsibility. This endorsement enables PACE users to conduct in-depth analysis of airline performance, providing a comprehensive overview of sectoral emissions.”