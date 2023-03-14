NYC’s High Line to Hudson Yards & Chelsea Markets Food Tour

ITTN’s Shane Cullen takes a stroll through Chelsea Markets, Pier 57 and along the High Line to Hudson Yards in time for a spectacular sunset with New York City’s skyline as the backdrop. Shane and the Irish travel trade were in NYC as part of a New York City Tourism + Conventions fam trip.

Chelsea Market, Meatpacking District, Manhattan, NYC

Chelsea Market is in the heart of the Meatpacking District in New York City and comprises of an array of indoor food and retail marketplaces within the former National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) factory. This is where the Oreo cookie was invented and produced over a hundred years ago, back in 1912. This building covers an entire block of Manhattan and is located on 9th Ave between 15th and 16th Street.

As a tribute to its origins, original fixtures and fittings have been retained and showcased to highlight the history of the building which dates back to the 1890s.

Chelsea Market in its current form dates back to the 1990s and has firmly established itself as a destination with locals and tourists searching for authentic artisan clothing and food produce.

Like a Local Tours

Shane enjoyed a “Chelsea Market, High Line & Hudson Yards Food & History Tour” with Like a

Local Tours.

Like A Local Tours seeks to provide sustainable, memorable experiences in NYC and Brooklyn by connecting locals and tourists to authentic tour guides and local businesses. They aim to showcase these neighbourhoods through food, fashion, art, and history.

The award-winning, NYC-based, woman-founded and operated tour company launched in 2014. They offer public and private tours and corporate outings. They explain that this is a locally-owned small business that supports other locally-owned small businesses.

Chelsea Market, High Line & Hudson Yards Food & History Tour

The tour started at Chelsea Market with a history lesson and food tastings. Food is included in the price (drinks are extra) From my perspective, running around Manhattan, trying to capture everything means grabbing a bite to eat tends to be reaching something I know that is easy and familiar. I’ll reach for the slice of pizza, the burger, the waffles. It was really fantastic having a local recommend and encourage a more adventurous menu and it was absolutely worth it.

The tour lasts 3 hours and covers about 2.5 kilometers so wear comfortable footwear. At time of print, prices were $78 for adults / $68 for kids (ages 4-10).

Pier 57 Overlooking the Hudson River

A visit to Pier 57 followed. This was originally a cruise terminal that dates back to the 1950s. The building was restored and repurposed as an indoor and outdoor public space. Similar to Chelsea Market and only a short stroll away, this has a food market that celebrates NYC’s independent food culture, restaurants, City Winery (for urban wine enthusiasts apparently), community spaces, and an interactive gallery and classroom focused on local wildlife and waterways. in addition, it offers a rooftop park with unobstructed views of Little Island and Lower Manhattan.

The group enjoyed more food tastings at Pier 57 and continued the tour joining the High Line.

The High Line

The High Line Park was once part of an elevated train line that ran through dozens of buildings including what is now Chelsea Market. Built in the 1930s, the rail line was in use up to 1980 when commercial trucks surpassed demand for rail freight.

Flash forward almost twenty years. While there were calls for the remaining abandoned elevated rail line to be demolished, the community rallied together and created a public park that stretches to Hudson Yards. The walk has art and sculpture installations and street-by-street, block-by-block views of Manhattan. It opened to the public in 2009 and has since become a template, inspiring cities to reshape unused industrial spaces into public spaces.

Whether part of a tour or a stroll from Chelsea Markets up to Hudson Yards, it’s a great way to see and navigate the city (join or exit along the many stairwells and lifts along the path).

Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards in New York’s newest neighbourhood with retail, commercial and residential units as well as public art and event spaces including The Vessel and The Shed – an event space and theatre. This whole block forms a shopping centre packed with retail and restaurant choices, hotels, and public spaces. It is home to The Edge observation deck as well as The Climb experience.

The Edge

The Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere located at 30 Hudson Yards. It features a floor that stretches out from the side skyscraper giving 360 views of Manhattan. Part of the floor is transparent giving a view of 100 stories straight down to street level.

At the observation deck, the Champagne Bar offers glasses of bubbly or its signature cocktail to sip while soaking up the skyline.

City Climb

City Climb is the highest open-air building ascent where brave souls, strapped to harnesses, scale the side of the building to the summit, over 1,200 feet above ground level. While I didn’t try this (thank you to Hayley Ward from The Edge at Hudson Yards for trying to encourage me but my knees and heart might give out).

Guests of New York City Tourism + Conventions were treated to a drinks reception in a private function room to enjoy the spectacular sunset at The Edge.

Shane’s Travel Tips

Finally, my top travel tip is to start at Chelsea Markets and Pier 57, walk the high line, check out Hudson Yards and Edge and end with a Circle Line Sightseeing Cruise or a trip to the Intrepid Museum which are both just down the road from Hudson Yards.