fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsWTTC: Global Travel and Tourism Set for Record Year; Entering 'Most Transformative...
Travel News

WTTC: Global Travel and Tourism Set for Record Year; Entering ‘Most Transformative Era’

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

This year is set to be an all-time record one for global travel and tourism, with the industry’s collective global economic contribution set to reach a historic high of $11.1 trillion.

That is according to latest forecasts from The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which said that despite the obvious geopolitical problems and economic uncertainty, world travel is thriving.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Against the backdrop of uncertainty, the Travel & Tourism sector remains a global economic powerhouse.

“This isn’t just about breaking records, we’re no longer talker about a recovery – this is a story of the sector back at its best after a difficult few years, providing a significant economic boost to countries around the world and supporting millions of jobs.

“There’s a risk however, we need the US and Chinese governments to support their national Travel & Tourism sectors. The US and China will continue to suffer whilst other countries are seeing international visitors return much faster.”

Looking ahead, WTTC is forecasting a promising future for the next decade, characterised by robust growth and unparalleled career opportunities. 

By 2034, the sector will supercharge the global economy with a staggering $16 trillion, making up 11.4% of the entire economic landscape, the WTTC said.

The WTTC said: “This booming industry is also set to be a job creation juggernaut, providing employment for 449 million people worldwide. Nearly 12.2% of the workforce will be powering this vibrant sector, showcasing Travel & Tourism’s pivotal role in global employment.

“With more than three quarters of the countries analysed expected to exceed the high point of 2019, in terms of GDP contribution, Travel & Tourism is on the brink of its most transformative era yet, promising prosperity, innovation, and connection on a scale we’ve yet to see.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Niagara City Cruises Announces Early Opening for 2024 Niagara Falls Boat Tour Bookings

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
3,040 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie