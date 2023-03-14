Niagara City Cruises Announces Early Opening for 2024 Niagara Falls Boat Tour Bookings

Niagara City Cruises has announced the early opening in 2024 for the popular Niagara Falls boat tour.

Rated as one of Canada’s most memorable experiences, Niagara City Cruises began its 2024 season on March 28.

This early opening follows a record-breaking 2023 season, in which Niagara City Cruises celebrated its earliest opening (March 16, 2023) since assuming operations in 2014 and marked the earliest opening in the history of the Niagara Falls boat tour operation dating back to 1846.

Last season, Niagara City Cruises also welcomed its 15 millionth guest.

“We are getting set for the launch of the Niagara Thunder vessel and preparing the lower landing in the Niagara Gorge,” said Mory DiMaurizio, Chief Operating Officer of City Cruises Canada. “We are excited and looking forward to another early opening for one of Canada’s leading tourism experiences.”

The 20-minute Voyage to the Falls boat tour, sailing from Niagara Falls, Canada, brings guests on a journey of a lifetime as they take in stunning views of the Niagara Gorge, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls, and come face-to-face with the famous Canadian Horseshoe Falls.