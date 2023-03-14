Lights, Camera, Vacation! Iconic Filming Locations From NYC To Hollywood with Brand USA

As with all Brand USA itineraries, their suggested ‘At The Movies’ itinerary is brimming with lots of great recommendations, so that you, the travel agent, look like an expert on all US destinations – even ones you haven’t visited yet! This recommended 12-day itinerary has all the must-see movie and TV filming locations in New York, Las Vegas, Palm Springs and LA, to impress even the most knowledgeable film buffs.

Starting in one of Irish holidaymakers’ favourite destinations, New York City, this itinerary gives exact locations for iconic movie and TV scenes such as “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York“, “Sex and The City” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s“, to name a small few. Naturally, this itinerary’s first recommended stop is Central Park where movies such as “Maid in Manhattan” and “Kramer vs. Kramer” were filmed. At Bethesda Terrace and Fountain, movie enthusiasts can see the filming location of scenes in “When Harry Met Sally”, “The Producers” and “Enchanted”. Moving on to The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), this cultural institution set the scene for films such as “Ocean Eight’” as well as the real-life home of the Met Gala.

The Met, New York City, New York.

This itinerary recommends heading back to Central Park – the Gapstow Bridge to be exact – for the filming location of the famous “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” scene where Kevin meets the Bird Lady, played by Irish actress Brenda Fricker. Just a stones’ throw away is The Plaza, where a large portion of the movie is filmed and the lobby was the location for when Kevin bumped into the real-life owner of the hotel, Donald Trump. This itinerary suggests heading to Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue where “Breakfast at Tiffany’s’” starring Audrey Hepburn, was filmed. A short stroll away is the site of the well renowned Marilyn Monroe photograph, where she stood over a subway grate in that famous white dress.

After lunch, this walking tour suggests a visit to the New York Public Library, where the marble lions that guard the entrance will be familiar to “Ghostbusters” fans. Moving inside to the main lobby, this was the setting for Carrie’s wedding to Big in “Sex and the City”. Other notable movies filmed here include “Spider-Man” and “The Day After Tomorrow”. The Empire State Building is an 8-minute walk away and is a must-visit, not only for its magnificent views, but also to recreate the romantic scene at the end of “Sleepless in Seattle”.

The Empire State Building, New York City, New York.

The next day, this itinerary suggests that “Men in Black” fans take a trip to Flushing Meadows Park in Queens to stand before the Unisphere that was obliterated in the movie. Lunch is recommended at Café Lalo in Manhattan, the filming location of when Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks first meet in “You’ve Got Mail”. The American Museum of Natural History is close by and was where family-favourite “Night at the Museum” was filmed. No trip to New York is complete without visiting Times Square where “I Am Legend” fans will remember the iconic deserted square scene. Other noteworthy movies filmed in Times Square include “Deep Impact” and “Captain America”.

Times Square, New York City, New York.

On the third day, this itinerary recommends heading to the Brookly Bridge, where the Green Goblin fought with SpiderMan to save Mary-Jane and where Miranda and Steve made up in “Sex and the City”. The Staten Island Ferry is a great and inexpensive way to get unrivalled views of the Statue of Liberty, similar to those of Rose in “Titanic” upon arrival in New York at the end of the movie. The ferry was also where pivotal scenes in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” were filmed. This itinerary suggests heading to the Fire Department of New York’s Hook and Ladder 8 fire station, the headquarters for “Ghostbusters”. Lunch is suggested at Kat’z Deli in Tribeca, where that notable scene in “When Harry Met Sally” was filmed. Fans of the movie are advised to look out for the sign saying “…hope you have what she had” sign to find the exact table for the scene! “Sex and the City” fans may want to leave room for dessert and head for the famous Magnolia Bakery in the West Village – a favourite of Carrie Bradshaw. A short stroll or subway ride away, is world-famous Macy’s Department Store, which was the filming location for “Miracle on 34th Street”. Dinner is suggested at Joe’s Pizza in Greenwich Village, where Peter Parker worked in “Spider-Man 2”.

Brooklyn Bridge, New York City, New York.

This suggested itinerary recommends leaving New York on day four and flying to Las Vegas. Fremont Street is a busting part of ‘Old Vegas’ and was the filming location for movies such as “Get Carter” and “Conair”. Atomic Liquors, an iconic bar in Fremont East, was featured in “The Hangover”, and Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza Hotel, will be familiar to fans of the Sharon Stone and Robert De Niro movie, “Casino”.

Fremont Street, Las Vegas, Nevada.

On day five, a self-directed walking tour is suggested, starting first, at the Las Vegas welcome sign on the southern end of the Strip for a photo stop. The Little Church of the West relocated to this area when its original home was demolished, and it has been home to some celebrity weddings, such as Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, Judy Garland and Mark Herron, as well as the movie wedding of Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret in “Viva Las Vegas”. This itinerary recommends walking towards the heart of the action on the Strip, to the iconic, although now closed, Tropicana. Scenes from movies such as “The Godfather”, “The Godfather Part II”, “Viva Las Vegas” and the Bond movie “Diamonds Are Forever”. A short stroll away is the Westgate Las Vegas which was home to Elvis during his time in Las Vegas in the 1970s. On the northern end of the Strip, Austin Powers fans are encouraged to visit the famous Circus Circus, where scenes from “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” were filmed. A visit to Treasure Island is also recommended, as this was the setting for the last scene in “Miss Congeniality”.

Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The next day, this itinerary suggests a visit to the Venetian Hotel on the Strip which was featured in “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous” as well as the classic “Rat Race” and the 1960’s “Oceans Eleven”. The Copa Room, which was a renowned nightclub in the former Sands Hotel which stood at the site of the Venetian, featured regular appearances from the Rat Pack. A short stroll away, lies the Mirage Hotel which featured in the scene where Clark Griswold gambled the family’s money away in “Vegas Vacation”. Next door, Caesars Palace will be familiar to fans of “The Hangover” and its neighbour, the Bellagio was the filming location for the remake of “Oceans Eleven”.

The Bellagio, Las Vegas, Nevada.

On day seven, this itinerary suggests leaving Las Vegas for Palm Springs. On route, “Mission Impossible” fans should take in a stop at the San Gorgonio Pass wind Farm where the epic helicopter chase was filmed. Upon arriving in Palm Springs, it is suggested to take a stroll along the Walk of Stars – after all, Palm Springs was the original ‘Hollywood Playground’! The Ingleside Inn was a popular spot for stars such as Sophia Loren, Frank Sinatra and Greta Garbo. It is suggested to grab a drink at Melvyn’s which was a regular watering hole for the likes of Sinatra and Liza Manelli.

The next day, this itinerary suggests taking one of the many homes of the stars tours that can be booked, as many had built houses there – namely Bing Crosby, Clark Gable and Elvis Presley’s ‘Honeymoon Hideaway’. End the day by grabbing dinner at Copley’s on Palm Canyon, which was once the estate of Cary Grant.

On day nine, it is recommended to take Interstate 10 to Los Angeles, the hub for moviemaking! Fans of “La La Land” should stop at Watts Tower, which was built out of concrete, broken glass, metal and other found items. The next stop recommended is none other than Hollywood Boulevard which plays home to over 2,600 sidewalk stars on the Walk of Fame. Just off Hollywood Boulevard at 1738 N. Las Palmas Ave, movie buffs can snap a photo of Julia Robert’s home in “Pretty Woman”. The TCL Chinese Theatre is another must-visit on Hollywood Boulevard where the hand and footprints of stars can be viewed. It was also the filming location for the opening scene of the classic movie “Singing in the Rain”. A short stroll away is the famous Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where the first Academy Awards ceremony was held in 1929. The ‘Beyond the Red Carpet’ tour at the Dolby Theatre, the current home of the Academy Awards’ is also suggested while in Hollywood. The dinner recommendation this evening is at the Musso & Frank Grill which featured in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and was regularly frequented by stars such as Steve McQueen and Charlie Chaplin. It is suggested to stay in the Hollywood, Sunset Strip or Beverly Hills neighbourhoods while in Los Angeles.

TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California,

It is suggested to start off the next day in the Santa Monica Mountains at the Griffith Observatory, another popular filming location made famous by “La La Land”, “Jurassic Park” and “Charlie’s Angels”, but best known for the famous climatic scene in “Rebel Without a Cause”. The observatory offers unrivalled views of Los Angeles and the famous Hollywood sign. Visitors are recommended to hike the 8.5 mile round-trip to the sign from here, or head to Mount Hollywood where the hike is shorter at only 2.5 mile round-trip. The World-Famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios is the next recommendation, where block-buster movies are filmed. Visitors can also enjoy the many rides and attractions at Universal to finish off a busy day of sightseeing.

The Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles, California.

On day eleven, this itinerary recommends a 2-hour Paramount Pictures Studio Tour where the backlot, sound stages and the prop warehouse can be explored. Next to the studio is the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which was opened in 1899 and is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars such as Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland and Douglas Fairbanks. From here, it is advised to head into the Hollywood Hills, through Laurel Canyon and on to Mulholland Drive, passing the homes of many stars on the way. Visitors can book a tour or buy a map. The next recommended stop on this exciting itinerary is Rodeo Drive, passing Beverly Hills City Hall which will be familiar to fans of “Beverly Hills Cop”. Window shop, as Julia Roberts did in “Pretty Woman”, on Rodeo Drive, or check out the Beverly Hills Hotel which is featured on The Eagles’ “Hotel California” album cover. Along the Sunset Strip, stop in the famous Viper Room for a drink, once owned by Johnny Depp, or visitors can check out Skybar – a Celebrity hangout spot. Dinner tonight is recommended at the exclusive Chateau Marmont… if a reservation is available!

Paramount Pictures, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

The last day on this itinerary suggests a visit to Venice Beach, a lively beachfront, full of street performers, funky shops, colourful murals (including the Jim Morrison mural behind the boardwalk) and, of course, Muscle Beach. The Venice Beach boardwalk was the filming location where Olivia Newton-John skated in “Xanadu”. On the way to the airport, a stop is suggested at Santa Monica pier, where Forrest Gump ‘ran clear to the ocean’!

Muscle Beach, Venice, California.

To read the full itinerary, click here. Check out Brand USA’s website to access rights-free images and videos, the USA Discovery Program and more suggested roadtrip itineraries.

Sunway Holidays offer a starting package price from €2,149pp based on 2 adults sharing.

Including: Return flights from Dublin, 23kg checked bag, pre-assigned seats, hotels throughout and 5 days car hire.



Sunway Quote Ref: IV117506