Playa Hotels & Resorts Launches Booking Incentive for UK & Ireland Agents

Playa Hotels & Resorts has launched its latest booking incentive, offering all UK and Irish agents the chance to WIN a place on its December FAM trip to the Dominican Republic.

Agents will enjoy a seven-night stay on the island, sampling the brand’s world class hospitality at properties including Hilton La Romana, Jewel Palm Beach, the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara in Cap Cana, and Sanctuary Cap Cana.

The lucky winner will also be one of the first agents to experience Playa’s new Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, which will open its doors in November.

Running from now until 13 September 2024, agents simply need to log ALL Playa Hotels & Resorts bookings at www.playarewards.com.

Bookings of a minimum seven-nights made at any property across Playa’s Jamaica, Mexico and Dominican Republic portfolio are valid for entry, and the more bookings logged the more entries agents will secure. One winner will be chosen at random once the incentive closing date has passed and will be informed of their win directly.

This incentive offers one FAM trip place on Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Dominican Republic FAM trip in December 2024.

Agents must be available to travel on the dates of the trip, which will be announced shortly, and they will get to experience the unique all-inclusive brands of Hilton, Jewel Resorts, Hyatt Ziva and Zilara, Wyndham Alltra and Sanctuary.

Agents logging bookings for this incentive will also reap the benefits of Playa Rewards with points available on every booking logged. All points can be converted into cash or exchanged for room nights – up to two free nights for a seven-night stay.

Nicola Francis, Market Manager UK & Ireland and Spain, Playa Hotels & Resorts, said: “Agent education is one of our top priorities and what better way to allow agents to truly understand our product than via a firsthand visit. The launch of this new booking incentive allows agents to reap the rewards benefits of logging bookings via Playa Rewards, but it also offers the lucky winner a truly immersive experience of our premium, all-inclusive proposition. We are committed to supporting our agent community to better sell our properties and meet the changing needs of their clients and allowing them to understand the properties in person via a FAM trip certainly does that.”

Agents keen to be in with a chance of winning should head to www.playarewards.com now to register and log new bookings before the deadline.