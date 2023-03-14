MSC Reveals Attractions and Experiences Onboard ‘MSC World America’

MSC Cruises has revealed the attractions and experiences that will await guests in The Harbour, a brand-new revolutionary outdoor space on MSC World America, specially designed for kids and families to gather, play and relax together.

MSC World America is set to launch in April 2025 and will invite guests to discover a new world of cruising with a range of new and reimagined venues and concepts tailored specifically to the US market.

According to the brief, The Harbour is a brand-new outdoor park designed to connect guests to the ocean and offer families an outdoor oasis to come together to enjoy a wide variety of activities, soak up the sun, enjoy delicious bites or sit back and relax all in one convenient location.

The Harbour is not only a daytime affair, but also a premier spot to hang out at night. In the evening, live musicians will keep the atmosphere going with live performances for parents, while children and teenagers can continue to enjoy the attractions that remain open.

Highlights Include:

The Harbour Aquapark – promising to be a perfect blend of adventure and leisure for all ages, The Harbour Aquapark features an impressive range of thrilling water slides, plus a fun-filled splash area. Only the bravest can take on the 90-degree vertical drop slide – climb into the departure pod and take a moment to gather your breath, then in a split-second freefall through a trapdoor to the decks below before twists and turns bring you to the splash zone. Thrill seekers can also choose between a raft slide featuring virtual reality technology to make every run even more exciting or a race against a friend in the dueling slide.

Jaw Drop @ The Spiral – a striking architectural masterpiece and one of the longest dry slides at sea – Jaw Drop takes riders through the jaws of a shark and spiraling down 11-decks through the heart of the World Promenade. The stainless-steel dry slide spirals dramatically through dark and light segments offering glimpses of stunning sea views out the back of the ship in a unique, adrenaline-pumping experience.

Rock-Climbing Wall – an adventure for kids, little ones can enjoy climbing the vibrant rock wall as they attempt to navigate different handholds and footholds to see how far they can get.

High Trail Ropes Course – offering the ultimate challenge, the exhilarating two-level ropes course will span 577sqm and will be enriched with two Sky Rails similar to a zip line. Guests will get the chance to get their adrenaline pumping and test their balance while enjoying sea views from new heights.

The Harbour Light House – a thematic playground for kids, modelled after the iconic lighthouse at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas. Getting lost in their own world, this lively safe-haven is filled with a slide and play stations designed to spark imagination and physical activity.

The Harbour Bar & Bites– Those looking to take a break from all the excitement can opt for The Harbour Bar & Bites, offering a delicious selection of convenient quick and easy bites as well as refreshing drinks, ready to order, collect and go. Guests can choose from a variety of savoury dishes and sweet treats – offering something for the whole family to enjoy.

Family Dwelling Area – Guests can make their way to the family dwelling area with comfortable seating and shade to sit back and relax while taking in the breathtaking sea views.

Cliffhanger – announced earlier this year, the unique Cliffhanger attraction is the only over-water swing ride at sea, featuring four-seat swing towers 50m above the ocean, propelled back and forth for a one-of-a-kind, edge-of-your-seat thrill. For more information on Cliffhanger, click HERE.

The Harbour, together with the Doremiland kids area and Sportsplex form the ship’s Family Aventura district – which will become the go-to destination for kids and families around the clock.