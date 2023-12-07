Largest Ever Irish Delegation Heads to International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes



A total of 26 tourism businesses from Ireland have joined Tourism Ireland in Cannes this week, for the annual International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM).

This is the largest-ever delegation of partners from Ireland to attend this event.

ILTM is an invitation-only event for the global luxury travel industry – attracting more than 1,800 influential luxury travel buyers and decision-makers who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth international clients, from around 95 different countries. Luxury travel editors and journalists from international publications are also in attendance.

The four-day event – which takes place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes – involves a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions and is an excellent opportunity for the tourism businesses from Ireland to meet, and do business with, the luxury travel buyers and journalists.

Tourism Ireland unveiled its new proposition for the international luxury travel trade: ‘Ireland, where luxury comes naturally’.

It aims to dial up the ‘natural’ elements of a luxury holiday here, given that Ireland is a destination where luxury and splendour do come naturally. Our five-star product is, of course, superb but what really sets us apart from other luxury destinations is the natural beauty of our landscape, our long heritage of hospitality and the genuine warmth of the welcome, as well as our unique stories and experiences.

Tourism Ireland’s message is that whether you’re relaxing in an outdoor spa pool on the shores of a lough, enjoying some delicious oysters in Connemara or horseback riding on a beach at sunset, there is no better place than Ireland to revive the spirit and refill the heart.

Louise Finnegan, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Central Marketing Director, said: “This year, we saw the largest-ever participation of luxury tourism providers from Ireland at ILTM in Cannes. The event is an excellent opportunity to showcase the superb luxury tourism offering right around Ireland – from our boutique hotels, castles and luxury resorts to our rich culture and heritage and not forgetting our world-class golf and superb culinary scene. The format of one-to-one appointments allows our partners from Ireland to network and do business with new and established luxury travel buyers from around the world – ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for those buyers in 2024 when recommending destinations to their clients.

“Tourism Ireland is delighted to unveil our new proposition for the luxury travel trade – ‘Ireland, where luxury comes naturally’. Ireland is a destination where luxury and splendour come naturally – in our rich green hills, warmth of welcome and age-old culture of hospitality, as well as the wealth of our natural produce. Our message is that Ireland is the perfect place for visitors to refuel, revive and fill their hearts.”