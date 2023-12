Royal Caribbean International has announced its grand finale winners following the end of its trade competition, The Big Royal Thank You.

The Big Royal Thank You competition winner receiving her new MG4 EV Electric Car on Wednesday. Dawn McCaffrey from Clubworld Travel was all smiles as she received the keys alongside her family.

The Royal team also visited third place winner, Elaine Truesdale from Cruise Beyond – Oasis Travel, to officially deliver her £1,000 Club Rewards prize.