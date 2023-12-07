SEARCH
Reminder: ITTN is Hiring; Operations and Talent Manager Wanted!

Geoff Percival
ITTN Group is hiring. We are seeking an Operations and Talent Manager to manage our expanding business portfolio.

The ideal candidate will have strong leadership and people management skills with responsibility for the entire team.

The core role will be to ensure we are delivering exceptional customer-focused service and business results.

The ideal candidate with have a strong interest and understanding of the travel industry and ideally have a passion for social media and web based platforms. They will have a strong understanding of people time management and ensure the people culture within the business is professional and commercially driven.

This is a full time office role, based in Sandymount Dublin 4, and the candidate will report directly to Sharon Jordan.

To apply in confidence please contact [email protected]

Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
