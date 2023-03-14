Ambassador Cruise Launches ‘One Adventure, Two Wonders’ Package in Vietnam

Boutique cruise operator Ambassador Cruise has launched a “One Adventure – Two Wonders” experience that plies the limestone karst-studded waters of Vietnam’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed bays Halong and Lan Ha.

The three-day, two-night cruise “combines the best of both worlds; two awe-inspiring seascapes, in the northern reaches of the Gulf of Tonkin, each alluring and remarkable in their own way,” said Nguyen Cao Son, founder of Asia Premier Cruises Corporation, which owns Ambassador Cruise.

On the first day of the cruise, passengers board Ambassador Cruise 1, the largest and most luxurious vessel in Halong Bay, featuring 46 cabins with a private balcony or terrace, twin 360-degree sundecks, a restaurant, plush piano lounge, bars, an open-air Jacuzzi pool, and a spa.

Highlights of the itinerary’s first day include a buffet lunch with views of Halong Bay’s limestone islets, experiencing Luon Cave’s compelling lake on a bamboo boat or kayak, and the chef’s special dinner at the vessel’s restaurant. Passengers also visit Titov Island, famous for its crescent moon-shaped beach and, at the island’s peak, 360-degree views of Halong Bay.

The following day, guests explore Sung Sot Cave, Halong Bay’s largest and most impressive cave with incredible stalactites before disembarking at Halong International Cruise Port to visit iconic landmark Quang Ninh Museum and other historical sites such as Dong Pagoda. Showcasing archaeological artifacts from prehistoric times to the modern era, the museum is also home to Vietnam’s biggest whale skeleton.

Passengers then set sail on the relatively uncharted waters of Lan Ha Bay that afternoon and evening aboard Ambassador Signature Cruise before returning to Halong International cruise Port by speedboat on the third day.

Unprecedented for Lan Ha Bay, Ambassador Signature Cruise offers 39 cabins with a private balcony or terrace, a spacious sundeck, restaurant, piano lounge, bars, spa, and a water slide that takes guests to the bay’s emerald sea. A delectable lunch and premium Michelin-standard dinner menu are served at the vessel’s restaurant. Another highlight of the second day of the itinerary is a visit to Viet Hai, a traditional floating fishing village, which showcases the daily lives of locals.

Day three of the cruise includes a visit to and a tour through Light and Dark Cave by bamboo boat or kayak. The cave features impressive stalactites and leads to a peaceful lake surrounded by towering limestone cliffs.

Guests have the option of starting the second and third days of the cruise with a tai chi session on the sundeck before a light breakfast is served in the piano bar and a full breakfast at the restaurant. Happy Hour drinks and canapes, live music, spa treatments, and squid fishing are also on offer during the cruise.

“Why make the difficult choice of choosing between cruising Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay when you can experience both?” said Cao Son. “We have a lot of people ask which bay is better to cruise when they reach out to book with us and so our answer is now: ‘One Adventure – Two Wonders’.”

Although it retains all the majesty of its superstar neighbour Halong Bay, Lan Ha Bay sees a fraction of the traffic. The two seascapes are virtually interchangeable, but the lack of tourist boats gives Lan Ha Bay a more isolated appeal.

Since launching its first vessel in 2021, Ambassador Cruise has made a name for itself as the leading luxury cruise operator on Halong Bay. It now operates three vessels; Ambassador I, Ambassador II and Ambassador Signature. Guests choose from a variety of journeys including overnight cruises, day cruises, and dinner cruises.