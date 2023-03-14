fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsCathay Pacific Passenger Numbers Up 19%
Travel News

Cathay Pacific Passenger Numbers Up 19%

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

Cathay Pacific carried nearly 1.84 million passengers in June, latest traffic figures for the Hong Kong airline show.

That figure represented an 18.7% increase on the corresponding month last year.

Cathay Pacific passenger figures

The Cathay Pacific Group – which comprises Cathay Pacific and its low fares sister airline HK Express – saw a record one-day passenger number, on June 30, when 92,000 passengers flew across the two brands.

Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “Following a slightly quieter month in May, travel sentiment rebounded in June with leisure travel on both long-haul and short-haul routes performing well. Demand for long-haul travel was driven by the peak season for returning student traffic, and load factors for the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe were each close to 90%. The resumption of our summer seasonal Barcelona service was also popular with customers, particularly those originating from Hong Kong, Spain and Australia.”

Cathay said the outlook for the summer travel peak remains robust across its network, with a rollout of further new destinations planned.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
The long return home: How the global IT outage caused chaos and cancellations
Next article
Ambassador Cruise Launches ‘One Adventure, Two Wonders’ Package in Vietnam

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie