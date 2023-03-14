Cathay Pacific Passenger Numbers Up 19%

Cathay Pacific carried nearly 1.84 million passengers in June, latest traffic figures for the Hong Kong airline show.

That figure represented an 18.7% increase on the corresponding month last year.

The Cathay Pacific Group – which comprises Cathay Pacific and its low fares sister airline HK Express – saw a record one-day passenger number, on June 30, when 92,000 passengers flew across the two brands.

Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “Following a slightly quieter month in May, travel sentiment rebounded in June with leisure travel on both long-haul and short-haul routes performing well. Demand for long-haul travel was driven by the peak season for returning student traffic, and load factors for the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe were each close to 90%. The resumption of our summer seasonal Barcelona service was also popular with customers, particularly those originating from Hong Kong, Spain and Australia.”

Cathay said the outlook for the summer travel peak remains robust across its network, with a rollout of further new destinations planned.