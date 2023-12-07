Iberostar Unveils Net Positive Sustainability Roadmap

Spanish hotel and tourism giant Iberostar has published its new circular economy roadmap, which outlines the group’s plans to become net positive in terms of climate action and sustainability.
The group unveiled the programme at the recent COP28 climate conference in Dubai.
Iberostar has already diverted 56% of waste from landfill and had reduced its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 12.4%, with a commitment to decarbonise by 85% by 2030.
The chain achieved single-use plastic-free status in 2020.
Gloria Fluxà, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer of Iberostar Group, said: “Our roadmap explores the transformative power of circular thinking. Circularity requires us to redesign current processes, stimulate innovation, and foster collaborations – vital across industries. For our own sector the potential is clear – it yields multifaceted benefits critical to achieving our mission of a responsible tourism model – one that is net and nature positive.
She said: The shift away from linear thinking will certainly deliver profound and enduring impacts. This transition will ultimately lead us to substantial reductions in carbon emissions, minimising resource extraction, promoting biodiversity restoration, whilst maintaining economic viability so that we can safeguard both natural ecosystems and communities.“
Some of the commitments and approaches include:
- Food waste will be reduced by 60% in all-inclusive hotels over the next five years.
- Hotels will have a minimum of 65% plant-based offer by 2030.
- Each hotel will personalize its strategic plans in-line with a data-driven approach according to materiality assessments.
- Hotels will reduce their total residuals by 30% over five years.
- Building on its work to source 100% sustainable seafood by 2025,Iberostar will expand sustainable procurement to ruminant meats, tea, coffee, cocoa and sugar.
- Hotels will work with suppliers to foster the assessment of biodiversity impacts and towards regenerative and sustainable services.
- 60% of waste currently sent to landfill could be reassessed with enhanced destination infrastructure (As a result, a Destinations Stewardship team has been created to drive greater collaboration and public-private initiatives).