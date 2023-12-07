Iberostar Unveils Net Positive Sustainability Roadmap

Spanish hotel and tourism giant Iberostar has published its new circular economy roadmap, which outlines the group’s plans to become net positive in terms of climate action and sustainability.

The group unveiled the programme at the recent COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Iberostar has already diverted 56% of waste from landfill and had reduced its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 12.4%, with a commitment to decarbonise by 85% by 2030.

The chain achieved single-use plastic-free status in 2020.

Gloria Fluxà, Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer of Iberostar Group, said: “Our roadmap explores the transformative power of circular thinking. Circularity requires us to redesign current processes, stimulate innovation, and foster collaborations – vital across industries. For our own sector the potential is clear – it yields multifaceted benefits critical to achieving our mission of a responsible tourism model – one that is net and nature positive.

She said: The shift away from linear thinking will certainly deliver profound and enduring impacts. This transition will ultimately lead us to substantial reductions in carbon emissions, minimising resource extraction, promoting biodiversity restoration, whilst maintaining economic viability so that we can safeguard both natural ecosystems and communities.“

Some of the commitments and approaches include: