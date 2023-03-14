300,000+ Australians to Tune in to Ireland and Wild Atlantic Way

Filming for an episode of a new Australian travel TV show has been taking place along the Wild Atlantic Way.

The show – called Journey to Europe – is fronted by travel journalist and presenter David Whitehill and produced by a company called Proud Nomads.

Filming was supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The episode filmed here will air this autumn and will highlight Ireland’s rich history and culture, fantastic culinary experiences and stunning landscapes to more than 300,000 Australians on the national TV station Nine Network and its streaming service 9Now.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia and New Zealand, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite presenter David Whitehill and the Proud Nomads crew to come and film along the Wild Atlantic Way. It’s a wonderful opportunity to highlight our beautiful scenery and our fantastic cultural and culinary experiences to more than 300,000 Australians, inspiring prospective holidaymakers to come and experience the destination for themselves.”

Filming took place in Kerry, Limerick and Clare. The crew captured footage at places like Killarney National Park, Dunquin Pier, The Dingle Pub, the International Rugby Experience, Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, the Burren Smokehouse and the Cliffs of Moher. They also filmed a surf session with Lahinch Surf School and seaweed foraging with Wild Kitchen.