ANA Unveils Three New European Destinations; Good News for Irish Connectivity

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest airline, has announced the addition of three new

destinations on its 2024 winter schedule: Milan, Stockholm and Istanbul.

ANA’s services have proven hugely popular with Irish-based passengers, for connectivity purposes.

The new direct flights from Tokyo Haneda Airport will begin on the following dates:

• Milan Malpensa Airport : December 3, 2024

• Stockholm Arlanda Airport : January 31, 2025

• Istanbul Airport : February 12, 2025

“These new routes reflect ANA’s commitment to meet the increasing demand for travel between Japan and each country,” said Shinichi Inoue, President and CEO of ANA.

“We hope this expansion provides our travellers with greater choice, new customer experiences and reinforces our commitment to a seamless and enjoyable journey. We are proud to have Paris and Munich on a daily flight and resume the Vienna route from August. We look forward to seeing where these new routes will take our travelers as we continue to enhance our management vision ‘Uniting World in Wonder’.”