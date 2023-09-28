SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsAshford Castle Set for 'Very Strong' 2023 Performance
Irish News

Ashford Castle Set for ‘Very Strong’ 2023 Performance

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Ashford Castle will deliver a “very strong” performance for 2023, after having returned to profitability last year, according to managing director Niall Rochford.

Mr Rochford was quoted as saying the Post-Covid bounce in business, which the luxury hotel witnessed last year, “has continued into 2023”.

He said 2023 will, ultimately, prove to be “a very strong year, building on the success of 2022, with an increase in revenues.”

Ashford Castle
Ashford Castle
A shot of Ashford castle that plays host to international travel writers

However, he told RTÉ that cost base challenges – particularly in the areas of energy and food costs – remain.

Mr Rochford was speaking on the back of the publication of Ashford Castle’s latest annual accounts, which showed the luxury Co Mayo hotel generated revenues of over €27m last year – more than double 2021’s total – and profits of over €19m.

That latter figure represented a return to profit, after Ashford made a loss of €3m the previous year.

The Travel Corporation (TTC) owns the luxury 5-star Ashford Castle, which is located in Cong in Co Mayo.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
MSC Cruises Cancels Cork Stop on ‘Virtuosa’ Voyage Due to Storm Agnes

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie