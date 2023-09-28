Ashford Castle Set for ‘Very Strong’ 2023 Performance

Ashford Castle will deliver a “very strong” performance for 2023, after having returned to profitability last year, according to managing director Niall Rochford.

Mr Rochford was quoted as saying the Post-Covid bounce in business, which the luxury hotel witnessed last year, “has continued into 2023”.

He said 2023 will, ultimately, prove to be “a very strong year, building on the success of 2022, with an increase in revenues.”

Ashford Castle

However, he told RTÉ that cost base challenges – particularly in the areas of energy and food costs – remain.

Mr Rochford was speaking on the back of the publication of Ashford Castle’s latest annual accounts, which showed the luxury Co Mayo hotel generated revenues of over €27m last year – more than double 2021’s total – and profits of over €19m.

That latter figure represented a return to profit, after Ashford made a loss of €3m the previous year.

The Travel Corporation (TTC) owns the luxury 5-star Ashford Castle, which is located in Cong in Co Mayo.