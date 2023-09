MSC Cruises has removed Cork as a stop on its latest itinerary for its MSC Virtuosa ship, due to the arrival of Storm Agnes in Ireland.

MSC Virtuosa had been scheduled for a 4-night cruise – starting yesterday – taking in Southampton, Cork, Portland and back to Southampton.

However, it will now stop at Zeebrugge, in Belgium, to substitute for the Cork no-show.

All shore excursions and tours booked for Cork will be cancelled and refunded.