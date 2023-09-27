Ryanair Warns of Delays to Irish Flights Due to Storm Agnes

Ryanair has warned passengers it expects some delays to its flight schedules to and from Dublin, Shannon, Ireland West Airport Knock and Cork today and tomorrow, due to severe weather brought on by the arrival of Storm Agnes.

“Affected passengers will be notified, and any passengers traveling to/from Ireland on Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 should check their app for flight updates before traveling to the airport.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers as a result of this storm which is outside of Ryanair’s control and affects all airlines operating to/from Ireland on Wed 27 September and Thurseday 28 September,” Ryanair said.