2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards – Supplier Nomination and Voting Dates

The most anticipated event in the Irish travel industry is just around the corner!

Mark your calendars for November 29th, when the prestigious 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Voyages, will light up the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road.

This event isn’t just another date on the calendar; it’s the perfect opportunity to network and pay thanks to agents and suppliers who have supported each other throughout the year.

The ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards are also the grand finale of a busy month filled with conferences, and it’s our industry’s last big celebration before we all get into the Christmas spirit!

The ITTN Team are delighted to announce the Nomination and Voting Dates for this years Supplier Awards, as well as the full list of Supplier Awards.

Nomination Period: 19 – 30 August 2024

Travel agents across Ireland will have the chance to nominate their favourite companies who have supported them throughout the year, during these two weeks. It’s your opportunity to recognise excellence in the industry, so make sure your voice is heard!

Voting Period: 9 – 27 September 2024

Once nominations are in, it’s time to vote. We’re using Election Buddy, a trusted system we’ve employed for years. Election Buddy ensures full transparency and integrity, so you can vote with confidence knowing that every vote counts!

2024 Supplier Awards

Cruise Best Mainstream Ocean Cruise Best Family Ocean Cruise Best Premium Ocean Cruise Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Ferry, River & Expedition Cruising Best Expedition Cruise Line (new) Best Mainstream River Cruise Company (new) Best Luxury River Cruise Company (new) Best Ferry Company Airlines Best Airline to Europe Best Long-Haul Airline Best Airline – Business Class Best Airline to North America Destinations & Airports Best Irish/Northern Irish Airport Best European Destination Best Tourist Office Best Worldwide Destination (ex Europe & USA) Best USA Destination (new) Tour Operators Best Sun Tour Operator Best Ski Tour Operator Best Long-Haul Operator Best Touring & Adventure Operator Transport, Accommodation & Insurance Best Hotel Group Best Accommodation Provider Best Car Rental Best Insurance Provider Sustainability & Culture Leaders in Sustainability Supplier of the Year / Best Trade Team Best Representation / PR Company (new)

The ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards are a key date in the Irish travel industry calendar, celebrated by all. It’s a chance for us to acknowledge outstanding contributions, network with peers, and simply have a great time. The awards night is always a highlight, offering a mix of recognition, entertainment, and an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past year.

Stay tuned for more details on the agent awards and voting dates. This year’s ceremony is shaping up to be the biggest and best one yet! To discuss sponsorship opportunities or to book your place at the 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards, contact [email protected].

A big Thank You to our valued sponsors for making this event possible!