2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards – Supplier Nomination and Voting Dates

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
The most anticipated event in the Irish travel industry is just around the corner!

Mark your calendars for November 29th, when the prestigious 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Voyages, will light up the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road.

This event isn’t just another date on the calendar; it’s the perfect opportunity to network and pay thanks to agents and suppliers who have supported each other throughout the year.

The ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards are also the grand finale of a busy month filled with conferences, and it’s our industry’s last big celebration before we all get into the Christmas spirit!

The ITTN Team are delighted to announce the Nomination and Voting Dates for this years Supplier Awards, as well as the full list of Supplier Awards.

  • Nomination Period: 19 – 30 August 2024
    Travel agents across Ireland will have the chance to nominate their favourite companies who have supported them throughout the year, during these two weeks. It’s your opportunity to recognise excellence in the industry, so make sure your voice is heard!
  • Voting Period: 9 – 27 September 2024
    Once nominations are in, it’s time to vote. We’re using Election Buddy, a trusted system we’ve employed for years. Election Buddy ensures full transparency and integrity, so you can vote with confidence knowing that every vote counts!

2024 Supplier Awards

CruiseBest Mainstream Ocean Cruise
Best Family Ocean Cruise
Best Premium Ocean Cruise
Best Luxury Ocean Cruise
Ferry, River & Expedition CruisingBest Expedition Cruise Line (new)
Best Mainstream River Cruise Company (new)
Best Luxury River Cruise Company (new)
Best Ferry Company
Airlines Best Airline to Europe
Best Long-Haul Airline
Best Airline – Business Class
Best Airline to North America
Destinations & AirportsBest Irish/Northern Irish Airport 
Best European Destination
Best Tourist Office
Best Worldwide Destination (ex Europe & USA)
Best USA Destination (new)
Tour OperatorsBest Sun Tour Operator 
Best Ski Tour Operator 
Best Long-Haul Operator
Best Touring & Adventure Operator
Transport, Accommodation & InsuranceBest Hotel Group
Best Accommodation Provider
Best Car Rental
Best Insurance Provider
Sustainability & CultureLeaders in Sustainability
Supplier of the Year / Best Trade Team 
Best Representation / PR Company (new)

The ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards are a key date in the Irish travel industry calendar, celebrated by all. It’s a chance for us to acknowledge outstanding contributions, network with peers, and simply have a great time. The awards night is always a highlight, offering a mix of recognition, entertainment, and an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past year.

Stay tuned for more details on the agent awards and voting dates. This year’s ceremony is shaping up to be the biggest and best one yet! To discuss sponsorship opportunities or to book your place at the 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards, contact [email protected].

A big Thank You to our valued sponsors for making this event possible!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
