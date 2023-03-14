Emirates Trade Appreciation Night at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium

Emirates Trade Appreciation night took place on Friday in the stunning surroundings of the Aviva Stadium.

The evening was hosted by Country Manager Anita Thomas and all the team at Emirates including Filippo Rocchi (Sales Manager), Erika Mansfield (Senior Sales support), Federica Varisco, Greyce Kelly Inacio, Lisa Rabbitte, Lotfi Termini, Olwyn McGlynn, Sarah Jane Walsh, Viorel Ignat.

Anita opened the evening by thanking her team and the trade for their amazing support stating that it’s never really work when you’re working with true professionals. The team then presented Marie Grenham of Grenham Travel with 2 business class tickets to enjoy in her retirement.

After this, the group was treated to a large buffet of burgers chicken and salads and a massive dessert table and then everyone mingled and partied as only 150 in the travel trade can do, with an amazing performance from DJandSAX.ie and an Emirates dance competition were there was a chance to win a grand prize of 2 Business class tickets to Dubai, 4 nights accommodation provided by Ras Al Khaimah, compliments of Emma from Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and access to the Platinum Lounge at Dublin Airport.

Congratulations to Brefni Tiernan from Trailfinders who was the winner selected on the night by a team of independent judges – a worthy winner who was first up and last off the dance floor!

It’ll be hard to beat this event – and we are already looking forward to nexts years – Well done Emirates and thanks for the invite.