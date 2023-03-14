Turkish Airlines to Offer Free Unlimited WiFi Across Entire Fleet by End of 2025

Turkish Airlines has announced that it will offer free, unlimited WiFi across all of its fleet from the end of next year.

Turkish Airlines, which flies to more countries than any other carrier, said it is committed to enhancing its in-flight experience through the integration of latest developments and innovative technologies.

In line with this strategy, it added, Türkiye’s national flag carrier is working to provide all passengers with free, unlimited, uninterrupted and fast connectivity service within two years, starting from the end of 2025.

As part of this initiative, Turkish Airlines plans to retrofit its existing fleet with the latest in-flight connectivity (IFC) technologies and equip the new aircraft with the most efficient IFC technologies available.

This will enable the carrier to extend the IFC service currently offered in the majority of its fleet to the entire Turkish Airlines’ fleet, providing all passengers with unlimited, uninterrupted, and faster IFC service free of charge.

With the integration of the new IFC technologies, Turkish Airlines aims to meet the expectations of its passengers regarding their digital consumption habits during travel.

Therefore, Turkish Airlines is open to collaboration with all suppliers, and the carrier is actively negotiating with local and international suppliers that can offer the best IFC service solutions for its entire fleet.