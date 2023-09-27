World Tourism Day: G Adventures Launches ‘Trees for Days’ Green Initiative

Community tourism pioneer and adventure travel company G Adventures has launched a new initiative to mark World Tourism Day, which takes place today (September 27).

Called Trees for Days, the programme will see G Adventures plant one tree for every day a traveller has joined one of its trips since January 1, 2023.

As it is backdated, already more than 1 million trees have been planted.

Soon, travellers will be able to contribute beyond the end date of their G Adventures trip by continuing to purchase trees in a region of their choice whenever they travel, via their G Adventures account.

In partnership with G Adventures’ non-profit partner Planeterra, which uses community tourism to change lives, and Reforest, which actively supports tree planting and forest conservation work around the world, it is estimated that more than one and a half million trees will be planted each year. Travellers will be able to log into their G Adventures account and keep tabs on their tree grove in terms of how many trees they’ve grown and where they’ve planted their roots.

Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures, says the vision for the Trees for Days project is to increase the positive impact customers have when travelling with G Adventures, while at the same time supporting communities impacted by climate change.

“As the pioneers of community tourism, supporting local communities is at the core of our DNA. With the increasing urgency to help our planet, I’m thrilled to be announcing our Trees for Days initiative in partnership with Planeterra and Reforest. Our non-profit partner, Planeterra has been instrumental in sourcing the community based tree planting projects, and Reforest – which we invested in last year – is providing the technology platform.

“Our travellers care about making a difference when they travel – and they do that simply by booking a tour with G Adventures. Together, we will address how community tourism can play an important role in helping the planet heal, while uplifting local communities, through reforestation and positive local impact.”

Jamie Sweeting, president of Planeterra, says the Trees for Days initiative is a win-win solution for all parties involved.

“The planting of trees not only contributes to the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but it helps promote healthier landscapes and ecosystems such as wetlands, grasslands, and forests, and provides crucial habitats, food, and shelter for wildlife, thus helping to maintain biodiversity. “Beyond that, helping local environments grow and flourish means they become more resilient to extreme weather events, which protects – and even helps develop – local communities and their sources of income, especially in rural areas. More trees also means cleaner air, and a reduction in the effects of extreme heat.”

