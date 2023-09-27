AC Group Appoints Dermott O’Neill Head of Newly-Created Irish Division

London-based destination management specialist AC Group has appointed Dermott O’Neill managing director of its newly-created Irish division.

Mr O’Neill brings a wealth of experience and expertise having been part of Abbey Tours Ireland & UK for over 14 years.

As well as leading the expansion in Ireland, Dermott O’Neill will be responsible for collaborating with key executives to drive growth in the UK and French markets, significantly enhancing AC Tours’ presence in these regions.

AC Group has achieved a remarkable post-Covid recovery by placing a strong emphasis on service excellence and forging partnerships. In working closely with its partners, AC Group has successfully delivered tailor-made trips for both groups and individual travellers, with a particular focus on catering to the needs of high-end clientele.

The company has also refined its business focus to exclusively serve the UK, Ireland and French markets. Operations have been streamlined in order to dedicate resources and expertise to activities that deliver maximum returns to all partners.

AC Group owner Rob Russell said: “We are delighted that the business is now thriving after facing such challenging times during Covid. We made the strategic choice to close AC Online in 2020, which accounted for almost 50% of our revenue at the time. It’s testament to the outstanding dedication shown by our team that we’re now on track to finish this year at 90% of the levels we saw in 2019 from the combined revenue of AC Tours and AC Luxe. It’s an exceptional performance from the remaining business operations and has been driven by an unwavering commitment to offer outstanding service through our tailor-made trips.”

“We are also really pleased to welcome Dermott O’Neill as the Managing Director of our newly-launching Irish division. His extensive experience in business development and deep understanding of the industry make him the ideal candidate for this role. We are confident that Dermott’s leadership will contribute significantly to our continued success.”