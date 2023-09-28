SEARCH
Europe Overtakes US in Terms of Hotel Occupancy Rates

By Geoff Percival
Europe has overtaken the US, for the first time ever, in terms of hotel occupancy rates.

According to latest data from Amadeus, European hotel booking rates are 20% ahead of the worldwide average, with the rest of the world also growing well.

Within Europe, France currently has the best RevPAR (revenue per available room) levels.

On a global basis, RevPAR is up by 17% this year, according to Amadeus’ findings.

In terms of occupancy levels, the global growth level this year is at 10% and the outlook for the final three months of this year seems good.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
