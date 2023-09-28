Europe Overtakes US in Terms of Hotel Occupancy Rates

Europe has overtaken the US, for the first time ever, in terms of hotel occupancy rates.

According to latest data from Amadeus, European hotel booking rates are 20% ahead of the worldwide average, with the rest of the world also growing well.

Within Europe, France currently has the best RevPAR (revenue per available room) levels.

On a global basis, RevPAR is up by 17% this year, according to Amadeus’ findings.

In terms of occupancy levels, the global growth level this year is at 10% and the outlook for the final three months of this year seems good.