Starmer Urged to Drive Green Agenda in Aviation as Part of his UK Recovery Plan

The UK’s Royal Aeronautical Society (RaeS) – which represents Britain’s

aviation, aerospace and space industries – has called on Keir Starmer’s new Labour

Government to drive a sustainable agenda in the industry.

In a wide-ranging position paper to Britain’s new leadership, the RaeS has called for a strategic approach for safe and secure infrastructure modernisation, with a focus on sustainable development.

It also wants the incorporation of green technologies to meet environmental targets as an imperative.

“Commercial aviation is at a turning point with consideration being given to alternative solutions and fuels which will inevitably require government support. By leveraging technological innovations, and prioritising safety and sustainability, the UK can maintain its position in the global aerospace arena, ensuring a secure, connected, and prosperous future,” the RaeS said in its paper.

RaeS CEO David Edwards said: “From the outset the new government should continue to invest in essential air power capability, enable the sustainable growth of aviation through research with alternative fuels, invest in new airport infrastructure and airspace modernisation, optimise the economic potential of future flight vehicles and satellite and space technology, and help maintain a steady flow of diverse talent in the industry.

“With the active support from and in partnership with the government the aerospace sector can help achieve these goals and assure the UK’s leading position in air connectivity, maintaining international competitiveness and keeping the country secure.“The Royal Aeronautical Society looks forward to working with the new government to realise the full potential of the sector.”