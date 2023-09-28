Princess Cruises Unveils Glimpse of Enhanced Culinary Offerings Onboard New ‘Sun Princess’ Ship

Princess Cruises has unveiled the first glimpses of its elevated and expanded culinary offerings to be had onboard its new next-generation Sun Princess ship, which debuts early next year.

The new offerings include a Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant, celebrity chefs and an Irish pub.

Guests aboard Sun Princess will indulge in an array of tempting new dining experiences, ranging from Japanese Teppanyaki at Umai Teppanyaki and O’Malley’s Irish Pub, to a seafood nirvana at The Catch by Rudi from award-winning chef Rudi Sodamin.

Meanwhile, The Promenade introduces a fresh perspective, serving up slices of Promendade Slice pizza, gourmet burgers, flavourful hot dogs, freshly baked bagels, and a selection of ice cream.

The ship’s multiple dining decks offer something for everyone beginning with breakfast and continuing through late-night snack time. Ethnic eats range from Mexican to Mongolian, and cruisers can enjoy coffee concoctions, frozen treats, sushi specials, artisanal pizza, tangy barbecue, deluxe burgers and hot dogs. Vegetarian and plant-based meals give all diners plenty of options.

The Horizons Dining Room elevates the traditional main dining experience with stunning wake views and natural light that highlight a decorative sculpture, stretching from deck 6 to deck 8. Horizons will serve guests multicourse meals from friendly waitstaff with each level having its own personality, offering different dining experiences and ranges in levels of formality. Breakfast options include a Smoked Salmon Omelette and Swedish Pancakes; lunch dishes such as Corn Chowder with a Signature Burger, Cobb Salad, or Quinoa Salmon Poke Bowl; and dinner entrées like Lamb Leg Provençale, Sautéed Redfish Caponata, and Cauliflower Steak with tahini, couscous, and asparagus.

Previously revealed as a first for Princess, the Horizons Dining Room introduces a stunning, three-storey main dining venue with a total capacity of 1,931 guests.

“Outstanding food and drink at exceptional value are a cornerstone of the Princess experience. Sun Princess elevates the entire portfolio of offers and wraps them in restaurants, bars and sundecks that reveal stunning views, ocean vistas and sunshine, ice and wildlife,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“Our chefs will serve up vibrant flavours, pour perfectly crafted cocktails and provide personalised service that is second to none.”

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-tonne, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will also offer an array of exciting new entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now.

No matter where guests are aboard Sun Princess, the options are delicious and boundless.

Piazza

Bellini’s Cocktail Bar (Deck 7) – Sparkling like a diamond in the centre of the Piazza, Bellini’s Cocktail Bar is inspired by the shimmering beauty of the finest gems and geodes. Step inside and be transported to a world of glamour and elegance, where every detail has been crafted to delight and dazzle. Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging in a night out with friends, sip and savor the finest bubblies while enjoying the Piazza entertainment and dazzling panoramic views from the massive Sphere window.

Speciality Dining

Crown Grill (Deck 7) – The iconic Crown Grill experience goes next level with a modern, sleek design and theatre-style kitchen. Featuring premium aged beef and fresh seafood items, this speciality restaurant offers an intimate dining experience in a classically-elegant setting, offering a guests’-eye-view into the show galley buzzing with top chefs on a mission to serve top-quality cuts of beef, chops and seafood. Aboard Sun Princess, guests will find this favourite go-to restaurant adjacent to Princes Live! and the Princess Arena.

Casual/Outdoor Dining