Countdown on to Travel Centres’ 2023 Annual Conference & Supplier Workshop

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
The countdown is well and truly on to the 2023 Annual Conference and Supplier Workshop of Travel Centres – the award-winning travel agency consortium.

This year’s event takes place at Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare, on Saturday November 4.

The joint headline sponsors for this year’s event are again Royal Caribbean and Silversea and other sponsors announced so far include: Air Canada, Bedsonline, Hertz, Melia, MSC Cruises, Stuba and United Airlines.

Earlier this year, Travel Centres announced economist Dan O’Brien as one of the chief speakers at this year’s conference. Mr O’Brien – a former economic editor of The Irish Times – is chief economist of the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), one of Ireland’s leading think-tanks, and is adjunct senior research fellow at UCD’s Geary Institute.

Travel Centres managing director, Dominic Burke, said: “With just over 5 weeks to go to Travel Centres’ 18th annual conference and supplier workshop, anticipation is mounting amongst conference delegates and exhibitors.”

“In addition to a great line-up of speakers for this year’s event, Travel Centres has some great entertainment in store for attendees with Dave Brown and the Controversial Allstars booked to wow everyone on the dancefloor on the Saturday night. Those who feel that they may have missed their true vocation in the Entertainment Industry are also being well catered for on the Friday night when Travel Centres hosts its first-ever Karaoke Competition so watch this space!”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
