Emirates Brings Travel Store Brand to Far East; Debuts in Hong Kong

Emirates has officially opened its Travel Store in Hong Kong, representing a significant milestone in its expansion in the city.

It also marks the first Emirates Travel Store in the Far East region, as part of a retail blueprint that will roll out in phases across the wider Far East region and the airline’s global network.

Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Far East, said: “We are delighted to inaugurate the first Emirates travel store in the Far East region, in Hong Kong, to deliver an enhanced and exceptional service to our valued customers. The city has always been strategically important for us and by launching our first travel store in Central Hong Kong, we aim to offer our valued customers an elevated travel retail experience, and better deliver Emirates’ hospitality at every step of the customer journey.

“In line with our ‘Fly Better’ promise, Emirates travel store combines advanced technology with personalised service provided by our well-versed travel consultants to ensure a seamless and enriching experience for our customers.”

The opening of Emirates travel store in Hong Kong reinforces the airline’s commitment to providing a reimagined retail travel experience by bringing its world-renowned products, services and signature hospitality even closer to customers in the city. Located in Nexxus Building, the latest concept store offers a comprehensive range of premium services encompassing flight reservations, ticketing and personalised customer assistance.