Irish Holidaymakers Increasingly Using AI to Plan Trips

Irish holidaymakers are increasingly using AI (artificial intelligence)-fuelled data to plan their holidays, according to a new survey by travel insurance provider Multitrip.com.

The survey found that 17% of respondents have used AI to plan a holiday itinerary, while a further 32% – nearly a third – said they intend to use AI technology to plan trips either this year or from next year.

Surprisingly, it is not just Gen Z (18 – 27-year-olds) and Millennials (28- 43-year-olds) that are making use of AI for holiday planning, with almost half (44%) of over-55s willing to embrace AI technology such as ChatGPT to plan their travels.

When it comes to deciding where to go, just under half (48%) said they have used or plan to use AI to scout destinations. Meanwhile, two thirds (66%) rank social media as their primary source of holiday inspiration, with 15% of 18-34 year-olds saying that it’s important that their holiday destination is ‘instagrammable’, compared to just 6% of over 55s.

Half (50%) say they have used movies or TV shows for destination ideas – the same proportion that have consulted a travel agent when deciding on where to jet off on holiday.

Multitrip.com’s Jason Whelan said: “It’s no surprise that a significant number of Irish holidaymakers are already using it, and we expect that this number will grow rapidly in the coming years. Not surprisingly, if you ask AI platforms for travel advice, they will usually highlight the importance of travel insurance.”

“Holidaymakers should be sure to book their travel insurance as soon as they book their holiday to help protect their investment. Travelling without insurance could leave you paying a hefty bill if something were to go wrong. With medical costs rising globally, travel insurance is that added layer of peace of mind that all travellers need.”