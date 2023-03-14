ITIC: ‘Radical Improvement’ in Funding Support to Tourism Businesses Needed for Sustainability Transition

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) – the representative group for Ireland’s inbound tourism industry – has called for the Government, in October’s Budget, to radically improve funding support measures to allow domestic tourism businesses the means to transition to a greener and more sustainable future.

In its pre-Budget submission to Government, ITIC said: “In terms of sustainability, there needs to be a radical improvement in funding supports for business.

“Tourism enterprises are willing to play their part, but in terms of big-ticket items like green energy, EV infrastructure or retrofitting heritage buildings, the State has to make a step-change in is ambitions to achieve national targets.

“One of the key areas of sustainability is that of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the most likely way in the immediate future of reducing emissions in the air. Irish aviation – including carriers Aer Lingus and Ryanair, and airports Daa and Shannon – are taking a lead on this, but there is a real opportunity for the Irish State to become an international hub for R&D and production of SAF.

“The critical challenge for aviation is to establish production facilities and delivering sufficient supply of SAF as well as ensuring the price differential compared to traditional aviation jet fuel is reduced.

“With appropriate Government incentives and capital allowances for SAF, Ireland could be at the centre of EU progress in this key pillar of decarbonisation.”