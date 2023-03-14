Travel Counsellors Ireland 20th Anniversary Conference Dates Announced

Travel Counsellors Ireland have announced its 20th Anniversary Conference will take place in Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort on Thursday 3rd and Friday 4th April 2025.

The save the date notice has just been released and the company says it will be in touch with their business partners regarding registration and opportunities in the coming months.

The special celebration conference will include keynote speakers, interactive workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, share experiences, collaborate with peers and trade partners, along with marking the huge success of the business since it launched in this country in 2005.

Cathy Burke, Managing Director at Travel Counsellors said: “It seems like only yesterday that we started the business in Ireland, the 20 years have flown by, and I am so proud of what we have created here. Our head office Cork team and our Travel Counsellors are the best in the industry and together we will come together to share knowledge, build lasting relationships, and drive the business and industry forward together.”

Bernie Whelan, Business Development Manager says “More details will follow once the summer is over, but for now we want our business partners and trade press to save the date in their 2025 schedules. The team and I are really excited to plan the 20th anniversary special celebrations.”

We already can’t wait for 2025!