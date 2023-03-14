JENZA – the youth-led work and travel brand – has agreed a partnership with global tour operator Contiki.

The partnership will offer JENZA customers 10% off all Contiki trips worldwide.

Founded just last year, JENZA exists “so that young people never have to choose between getting a job and going travelling,” encouraging them to earn as they explore through flexible working holidays, summer camps and international internships with pre-arranged job placements in Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK.

JENZA chief marketing officer Lucy Lynch, said: “Contiki’s expert guided trips offer 18-35 year olds unique travel experiences with a collection of sociable, like-minded travellers set on exploring the world. As such, there really is no partnership more perfect for JENZA customers.

“So, whether its island hopping in Thailand or skiing in the Austrian Alps, there’s never been a better reason to explore the world’s dreamiest destinations.”