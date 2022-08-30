After the Wedding: The Top 5 Luxury Honeymoon Destinations



Luxury honeymoons shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all, they should be carefully tailored to suit you.

The Travel Specialists at OROKO Travel are sharing reasons why you should leave your honeymoon in their hands and their top five recommended destinations.

A honeymoon is a trip to remember.

It’s the first chance to spend quality time together without everyday pressures.

After almost two years of delaying plans, honeymooners are on the lookout for something that will make the wait worthwhile.

According to Mary Masterson, Travel Specialist at OROKO: “Many couples who come to us are already stressed about organising the wedding and want us to take the stresses and strains of organising their honeymoon away. As we specialise in luxury holidays, we partner with some of the best accommodation providers which allows us to offer better value than you would find by booking yourself online.”

When to book your honeymoon

OROKO recommends that couples book their honeymoon around 10 months in advance, this way they can get you the best value for money and you’ll have a larger selection of properties to choose from. Whatever time of year you’re planning on going, they will advise on the best destinations to visit.

For those planning their honeymoon, OROKO are sharing destinations that are trending this year and next.

Bali

Bali is home to incredible five-star properties and offers excellent value for money. A year-round destination, couples are not under pressure to travel at a particular time of year. The island’s lush interior is filled with fascinating cultural, spiritual and historic discoveries, all edged by the endless stretches of paradisal coastline. Combine stylish Seminyak, the cultural hub of Ubud and picture-perfect Uluwatu. There are easy flight connections where you can fly to Dubai, or it also works well in combination with Kuala Lumpur or a Singapore city break.

pura ulun danu bratan temple in Bali, Indonesia.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

The Amalfi Coast is proving most popular this year with couples travelling to Italy. The properties here are absolutely beautiful and ideal for honeymooners. It is also close to home; perfect for those who want a luxury honeymoon but don’t want a long flight. It’s a very romantic destination, where you can visit and stay in Sorrento and Positano with day trips to Capri and along the Amalfi Coast. It’s also perfect for couples who are interested in food and wine. OROKO can tailor exclusive experiences – like cliffside wine tastings, privately-guided coastal tours and Michelin-starred dining.

Looking at the illuminated streets of the village of Positano on the Amalfi coast during nighttime.

Greece

Greece is always on our top list for honeymoons, with Santorini and Mykonos being particularly popular this year. The attraction is obvious: stunning beaches, iconic landmarks, and world-class shopping. There are lots of interesting experiences to be enjoyed together – like wine tasting, a guided exploration of the buried city of Akrotiri, and motorboat excursions. The beautiful properties here are also a huge draw for couples. It’s also very romantic, especially if you can go slightly off-season, when it’s not busy. When not exploring the fascinating islands, honeymooners can rest their heads in villas and suites oozing luxury, dine by famous sunsets, and experience unforgettable memories.

Armenistis Lighthouse at NW part of Mykonos island, Cyclades, Greece in afternoon.

Maldives, Indian Ocean

A nation of tiny atolls scattered across the equator, the Maldives are a tropical paradise and a treasure trove of ultra-luxurious resorts. This destination is ideal for couples who can plan a longer honeymoon and for those who are interested in an all-inclusive experience. OROKO recommends experiencing all-inclusive luxury in some of the few adults-only resorts in the Maldives, including Anantara Kihavah and Anantara Veli. We recommend travelling to the Maldives between May and October for the best weather. This destination can also be paired with a stop in Dubai on the way over or back home.

Water villas in hotel resort, Indian ocean, Maldives

South Africa combined with Mauritius

South Africa is an incredible honeymoon destination due to its cultural diversity and wildlife. Many couples who plan their honeymoon with OROKO want something a little more adventurous, but also want a relaxing stay in the sun at the end. OROKO has seen a rise in bookings for safari holidays this year, particularly for South Africa and Mauritius. It is the perfect chance to enjoy an exhilarating South African safari, where honeymooners will have the chance to witness Africa’s Big Five, followed by relaxation on the pristine beaches of Mauritius. Honeymooners can enjoy guided game drives and stay in beautiful properties like Thornybush Private Game Reserve. After all the activity, they can relax in a luxurious adults-only resort on the Indian Ocean.