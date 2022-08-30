Travel Without Luggage- and Still Arrive With Everything

How relaxed, and dare I say smug, would you feel if you could skip the suitcase queues at the airport on both sides of your journey, yet still arrive with everything you want?

All the ‘travel light’ tips which include ‘only bring one cardigan’ etc, so that you can squash everything into your carry-on bag are fine but don’t always work on an extended trip that may include plenty of events and outfit changes.

It can be no fun to arrive at your destination without a good hairdryer or if you are travelling with kids, let’s face it you are unlikely to fit everything into your carry-on bag.

A clever company set up by Adam Ewart, from Belfast allows you to skip the chaos of the baggage carousel and saunter through the airport hands-free.

SendMyBag, allows you to send your luggage ahead to more than 250 countries. You need to be packed at least five days in advance, but for hassle-free trips that’s priceless! The fees are surprisingly reasonable too, it costs €35 for up to 20kg one way from Ireland to most EU countries.

sendmybag.ie.