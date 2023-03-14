Supplier Spotlight – Book a River Cruise with Travelmarvel

ITTN’s Supplier Spotlight is Travelmarvel, where your clients can enjoy a River Cruise in 2024 or 2025. Your clients can save up to 65% on late deals with Travelmarvel’s Ultimate Summer Sale. Your clients can also Discover the New for 2025 with prices from €1,745.

Included in all prices is:

All meals as detailed in the cruise itineraries

Complimentary beer, local wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner

Sight Seeing Tours with Insider Experiences

Transfers, Port Charges and Gratuities

New Year Sale includes €100 onboard credit.

What river cruises can your clients enjoy?

Reflections of the Rhine – Journey along the beautiful Rhine River aboard your new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Explore World Heritage-listed Augustusburg Castle in Brühl and discover the culture of Miltenberg on a visit to a local’s home for coffee and cake.

– Journey along the beautiful Rhine River aboard your new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Explore World Heritage-listed Augustusburg Castle in Brühl and discover the culture of Miltenberg on a visit to a local’s home for coffee and cake. Delightful Danube – Enjoy the fairytale-like scenery along the Danube River aboard a new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Enjoy a festive night of Bavarian food, music and folk dancing and embrace the splendour and elegance of Vienna.

Enjoy the fairytale-like scenery along the Danube River aboard a new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Enjoy a festive night of Bavarian food, music and folk dancing and embrace the splendour and elegance of Vienna. European Gems – Travelling along the Danube, Main and Rhine, you’ll enjoy a variety of experiences as well as ample free time to discover at your own pace. From sampling local delicacies in Vienna to a visit to Augustusburg Castle in Brühl, this 4★ river cruise represents marvellous value.

Travelling along the Danube, Main and Rhine, you’ll enjoy a variety of experiences as well as ample free time to discover at your own pace. From sampling local delicacies in Vienna to a visit to Augustusburg Castle in Brühl, this 4★ river cruise represents marvellous value. Best of the Balkans – Discover the beauty of the Balkans on this immersive cruise. Journey along the lesser visited stretch of the Lower Danube, through Hungary, Serbia and the Iron Gates to Bulgaria and Romania.

Discover the beauty of the Balkans on this immersive cruise. Journey along the lesser visited stretch of the Lower Danube, through Hungary, Serbia and the Iron Gates to Bulgaria and Romania. Douro Discovery – Wind your way through the Douro Valley on board our brand-new, custom-built river ship, the MS Estrela. Step off to find local castles, cities and quintas that invite you to explore and taste local port wine. Soak in the vibrancy of Porto. Or relax on board as the region showcases the most fascinating aspects of Portuguese life.

– Wind your way through the Douro Valley on board our brand-new, custom-built river ship, the MS Estrela. Step off to find local castles, cities and quintas that invite you to explore and taste local port wine. Soak in the vibrancy of Porto. Or relax on board as the region showcases the most fascinating aspects of Portuguese life. Adriatic Coastal Cruise – Discover the joys of small ship yacht cruising, dropping anchor at several of the Adriatic’s most unspoilt islands and charming coastal sites. Dock overnight in port and step ashore to explore coastal towns, savour the delicious cuisine and experience the hospitality.

Discover the joys of small ship yacht cruising, dropping anchor at several of the Adriatic’s most unspoilt islands and charming coastal sites. Dock overnight in port and step ashore to explore coastal towns, savour the delicious cuisine and experience the hospitality. Vietnam & Cambodia – Bursting with a chaos of colour and noise, the cities of Vietnam beckon. With colourful markets around every corner and mopeds zipping through the streets, you can feel the energy. Across the border, Cambodia is a land of contrasts, from delicate architecture to its recent sobering history. See Vietnam and Cambodia in another light on an APT Mekong River Cruise.

For more information or to book call reservations on 1800 849 092.

For sales support, window posters, social tiles or any questions call your Travelmarvel account manager Elaine O’Brien on 085 729 3375.

Want to know more?

Paul Melinis, MD APT Travelmarvel, spoke to Ed Finn on Sunshine Radio this week. Paul gives an insight into the best time to book a river cruise, some of the amazing offers for 2024 and 2025 and the reasons why your clients need to book a Travelmarvel River Cruise.

Listen to the full interview here.