AmaWaterways Ramps Up Support For Irish Travel Trade Hosting Trade Lunch with Sunway

AmaWaterways and Sunway hosted a trade lunch at The Grayson, Dublin. ITTN’s Sharon Jordan attended as the team from AmaWaterways detailed plans for the Irish market.

Commitment to the Irish Travel Trade

Katrina Latimer, Business Development Manager for North-East of England, Scotland and Ireland and Andrea Stafford, Sales Director UK and Europe travelled to Dublin, demonstrating their commitment to the Irish travel trade with a strong focus on growing their presence in Ireland in 2024 and beyond.

Reserve Flight Inclusive Packages with Sunway or Ama Waterways

Katrina and Andrea were joined by Mary Denton and Deirdre Sweeney of Sunway, with whom Ama Waterways cruises can be packaged for the trade. AmaWaterways recently announced that travel agents will also be able to reserve flight-inclusive river cruise packages for guests flying from Ireland.

Katrina and Andrea advised attendees that the majority of their business is sourced from the travel trade. This event provided an opportunity to network with Irish agents as well as show their support and appreciation.

River Cruises Continues To Be a Growth Market

With river cruise enquiries and bookings on an upward trajectory, Katrina will be focused on ensuring agents are educated on all that AmaWaterways has to offer their clients and aim to attend many conferences and events – including the 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards – to meet with and grow relationships with the trade.

Fleet of 29 Custom-Designed Ships

AmaWaterways has earned a reputation for creating authentic travel experiences on its fleet of 29 custom-designed ships offering luxury river cruises not only in Europe, but also Africa, Asia currently and Colombia in 2025. Nearly all of AmaWaterways’ staterooms feature a French balcony or a “twin-balcony,” consisting of a French balcony and a full-size step-out balcony, allowing guests to enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from the comfort of their spacious, well-appointed staterooms.

AmaWaterways & Their Luxury Offering

Cruising with AmaWaterways includes fine dining in multiple venues, including The Chef’s Table specialty restaurant, unlimited wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner, daily Sip & Sail cocktail hour with wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks, a daily variety of small group excursions, including hiking, biking and special interest tours, high-quality Wi-Fi, a Wellness Programme with a variety of host-led fitness classes, airport transfers, and much more.

The event concluded with a generous giveaway of a 7-night sailing on a European river cruise, which Bernie Burke from Travel Centers won.

Stay tuned for more on AmaWaterways including an ITTN Coffee Break video, coming very soon!