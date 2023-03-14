Supplier Spotlight: Exploring Family Fun in Malta and Gozo

The Maltese Islands located in the heart of the Mediterranean, are a perfect destination for a family holiday. The islands offer a blend of relaxation and adventure suitable for all ages. Here are some highlights that make Malta ideal for families;

Malta National Aquarium

One of the must-visit attractions in Malta for families is the Malta National Aquarium. Located in Qawra, this state-of-the-art facility is home to a diverse range of marine life. Kids and adults alike can marvel at the colourful fish, intriguing sea creatures, and the impressive main tank, which houses sharks, rays, and eels.

Beaches of Malta

Malta’s coastline is dotted with beautiful beaches, each offering a unique experience for families. Some of the most family-friendly beaches include:

Mellieħa Bay

As Malta’s largest sandy beach, Mellieħa Bay is perfect for families. The shallow waters are ideal for young children to paddle safely, while the beach’s amenities, including sunbeds, umbrellas, and cafes.

Golden Bay

Another popular beach, Golden Bay, is known for its golden sands and clear waters. It offers a range of facilities, including lifeguards, making it a safe choice for families. The beach’s scenic beauty and the opportunity for activities such as horseback riding along the coast make it a memorable spot.

Gozo’s Charm

The island of Gozo, a short ferry ride from Malta, offers a more laid-back atmosphere with plenty of family-friendly activities.

Ramla Bay

Known for its distinctive red sand, Ramla Bay is Gozo’s most famous beach. Its shallow waters and gentle waves make it perfect for children. The beach is surrounded by beautiful countryside, offering opportunities for family hikes and exploration.

Diving

Diving in Malta is a fantastic family activity that offers an exciting underwater adventure for all ages. With its clear, warm waters, and abundant marine life, Malta is ideal for both beginners and experienced divers. Family-friendly dive sites provide safe and shallow waters perfect for young explorers. Professional dive schools offer tailored programs for children, ensuring a safe and educational experience with a Padi certification offered from the age of 10.

Boat Trips

Family-friendly boat trips around the Maltese Islands often include stops for snorkelling and shallow diving, allowing families to explore marine life together in a safe environment.

Popeye Village

Originally a film set for the 1980 musical “Popeye,” this colourful village in Anchor Bay has been transformed into a family fun park. Kids can meet characters like Popeye and Olive Oyl, enjoy boat rides, and participate in various games and activities. The village also has a small beach and swimming area, making it a full-day destination.

San Anton Gardens

Located in Attard, these gardens are part of the San Anton Palace, the official residence of the President of Malta. The beautifully landscaped gardens, with their fountains, sculptures, and peacocks, offer a peaceful retreat. Children will enjoy the

Kayaking and Paddleboarding

These activities are great for families and can be done in shallow, calm waters. They provide an opportunity to explore the coastline and marine life from the surface.

For future information, head to the Visit Malta website.