Royal Caribbean Names Meghan Trainor Godmother of ‘Utopia of the Seas’

Royal Caribbean International has named Grammy-winning US singer Meghan Trainor as godmother of its new Utopia of the Seas ship.

Utopia of the Seas will have its official naming ceremony across a 3-night celebration starting on July 15. The ship will officially launch on its debut cruise, from Florida’s Port Canaveral (Orlando) on July 19.

“Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state a mind, they’re a reality any day of the week. This is the short getaway that’s all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia’s big weekend energy. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway.”

Meanwhile, the All About that Bass singer gushed: “It’s an incredible honour to join the Royal Caribbean family as godmother of Utopia of the Seas and set the tone for the parties to come,” said Meghan Trainor. “What’s better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favourite music? Let’s make some beautiful memories and get this party started!”