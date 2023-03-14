fbpx
SEARCH
HomeSustainabilityBarcelona to Increase Tourist Tax to €4 Per Night in October
SustainabilityTravel News

Barcelona to Increase Tourist Tax to €4 Per Night in October

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Barcelona is set to increase its existing tourist tax on overnight staying visitors in October.

It marks the second increase this year and will mean an extra 75c per night charge and see visitors paying €4 per night on top of accommodation fees and a separate regional tourist tax.

The existing regional tax can be as much as €3.50 and is a tiered charge depending on the type of accommodation a visitor is staying in – be it four-star hotel, five-star hotel, or Airbnb locations. Furthermore, cruise passengers who spend less than 12 hours in the cityneed to pay €3, and €2 if staying more than 12 hours.

The city tax has already increased once this year, going from €2.75 to €3.25 in April.

Barcelona’s city council said the increased charge is a further measure to tackle the city’s overtourism challenge and to attract quality tourism visits rather than quantity. Barcelona is the most popular city in Spain for tourist visits.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Supplier Spotlight: Exploring Family Fun in Malta and Gozo

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie