Copenhagen to Reward Sustainable-Savvy Tourists with Free Admission to Certain Attractions

Copenhagen is set to reward sustainability-savvy visitors with a number of perks, including free entry to some of the Danish capital’s top attractions, in return for travelling in a climate-responsible manner.

The policy will begin next week, on July 15, and will reward those visitors who actively use any of Copenhagen’s green initiatives – which include cycling, train travel and clean-up programmes.

As reward, the city is offering free access to certain museum tours, free kayak rentals, and even free meals.

The beautiful Nyhavn, Copenhagen

“We must turn tourism from being an environmental burden into a force for positive change,” said Mikkel Aarø-Hansen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen – the tourism body for the Copenhagen region – told The New York Times.