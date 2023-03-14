fbpx
Copenhagen to Reward Sustainable-Savvy Tourists with Free Admission to Certain Attractions

Copenhagen is set to reward sustainability-savvy visitors with a number of perks, including free entry to some of the Danish capital’s top attractions, in return for travelling in a climate-responsible manner.

The policy will begin next week, on July 15, and will reward those visitors who actively use any of Copenhagen’s green initiatives – which include cycling, train travel and clean-up programmes.

As reward, the city is offering free access to certain museum tours, free kayak rentals, and even free meals.

“We must turn tourism from being an environmental burden into a force for positive change,” said Mikkel Aarø-Hansen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen – the tourism body for the Copenhagen region – told The New York Times.

