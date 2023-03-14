fbpx
Travel Industry Events This Week

By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Continuing the USA’s 4th of July festivities, this weeks’ travel industry events are focused on celebrating US-Irish relations with two events, both taking place in Dublin.

Week Commencing 8th July:

Independence Day Celebration

July 8 @ 7:30 pm – 11:00 pm

Location: U.S. Ambassador’s Residence Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland

USA Summer Soirée

July 11 @ 5:30 pm – 11:00 pm IST

Location:The Shelbourne Hotel

For more information about these events or to check out upcoming events, check out ITTN’s Event’s Calendar here – https://ittn.ie/events

To add your event to the calendar, please email [email protected].

Stay tuned to ITTN.ie and ITTN’s social media accounts for full coverage of these events!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
