Rebecca Kelly & Princess Cruises Hosts Agent Family Day on Regal Princess in Dublin

ITTN’s Shane Cullen & his daughters Juliette and Sophia were very fortunate enough to board the Regal Princess for a few hours as part of Princess Cruises Family Days aimed at getting the trade to experience the Princess Difference.

Rebecca Kelly shared “For me, our exclusive family days are our way of saying thanks to our agent partners, these days are in huge demand and we always have a waitlist! I love that we are giving the kiddies insight into what we in the travel industry work at daily. We had over 140 agents and media on board!”.

Regal Princess

Regal Princess is currently sailing a round-trip of the British Isles, Ireland, Scotland and France. Launching in 2014, she has a capacity of 3,560 guests and 1,780 cabins, 1400 of which have balconies. Onboard there is over 1,350 crew taking care of the full-capacity ship.

This is a Princess MedallionClass cruise ship with fast WiFi, TrulyTouchless experiences, food and drinks delivered wherever guests are and more.

The sun came out for Rebecca Kelly and the agents onboard Regal Princess which anchored just outside Dun Laoghaire Harbour. A short journey by tender transported guests and visitors between the ship and the harbour.

The kids were treated to a performance of “Sweet Soul Music”, a lively tribute to rhythm and blues and time to explore the ship. My daughters were mesmerised by the dancing and singing on stage.

Fabulous Food

Jo McGawley explained to the kids that every 10 days, Regal Princess brings onboard 900,000 pounds worth of supplies, “the equivalent of 64 elephants” and that the ship is an immense 3 football pitches long.

Speciality Dining

Princess offers unparalleled inclusive dining options throughout the ship with a wide range of culinary delights to suit any palate, from endless buffet choice to gourmet pizza, frosty treats, decadent desserts and much more. Speciality dining options onboard include Chef’s Table Lumiere, Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, Crown Grill (my favourite onboard Princess ships), Crab Shack, Vines Wine Bar and Ocean Terrace.

Included Dining

Guests have a broad offering of eateries onboard including Alfredo’s Pizzeria, Horizon Court (the main buffet), International Café and Trident Grill. A fantastic lunch followed with the kids tucking into succulent steak and chips while I ordered a flavourful korma.

SeaWalk and Sports Central

A stroll on the SeaWalk, a glass-floor walkway extending 28 feet beyond the ship’s edge proved incredibly popular with the little ones followed by a fierce table tennis match on the sports deck. Onboard there is a jogging track, court games including basketball, tennis, volleyball and badminton, lawn activities and even a lounge for virtual gaming.

The Fitness Center also offers guests a state-of-the-art gym with spectacular ocean views. Fitness classes onboard include TRX, MyRide, Body Sculpt Boot Camp and Chi Ball Yoga. For those of you looking to chill by the pool or soak up the sunshine there are four pools – two top-deck pools, Retreat Pool and Terrace Pool, 8 hot tubs plus sun loungers and cabanas. With the PrincessMedallion, guests can order drinks and snacks to wherever you are sitting or lying onboard.

